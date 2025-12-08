JohnventsGroup hosted its 2025 End-of-Year Celebration in Akure, highlighting its growth trajectory, global partnerships, and Ondo State’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for enterprise and inclusive prosperity.

The Governor of Ondo State commended Johnvents as a model of homegrown success, citing its impact through over ten factories, 1,500 direct jobs, thousands of benefiting households, and an ecosystem of 5,000 farmers, while reaffirming policies to attract investment and industrial growth.

Johnvents reiterated its mission to deepen partnerships, invest in capacity, and drive sustainable agribusiness and manufacturing across Africa, positioning itself as a catalyst for Nigeria’s economic transformation and global competitiveness.

Johnvents Group, a global agribusiness and manufacturing conglomerate, hosted industry leaders, international partners, government officials, traditional rulers including the Deji of Akure, and key stakeholders at its 2025 End-of-Year Celebration held at The Dome, Akure.

The evening served as a reflection on a transformative year for the Group and a renewed affirmation of Ondo State’s commitment to enabling enterprise and inclusive prosperity.

Delivering the welcome address, Tarun Chawla, Group Executive Director of Johnvents Group, highlighted the organisation’s growth trajectory, strengthened market relevance and expanding global footprint.

He expressed profound gratitude to the Government of Ondo State for providing a stable, structured business environment that enables companies like Johnvents to thrive.

“This year reshaped us as a business,” he said. “We strengthened our operations, expanded our relevance, and demonstrated what a committed team can achieve when purpose and discipline align. The stability and clarity your administration provides form the foundation on which organisations like ours continue to grow and innovate.”

Chawla also appreciated the Group’s partners, including British International Investment (BII), International Finance Corporation, AFRIEXIM Bank, and other financial institutions, for their confidence in the company’s long-term vision. He reaffirmed Johnvents commitment to nourishing Africa and the world, noting that the company is now a global value-chain participant with investments and collaborations spanning Africa, the UAE, Asia and Europe.

The Executive Governor of Ondo State delivered the keynote address. His Excellency, Dr. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, commended Johnvents Group as a model of how homegrown enterprises can evolve into global powerhouses while remaining deeply rooted in their host communities.

“Johnvents stands today as a monument to what focused investment and structured institutional support can achieve,” he said. “With over ten factories, more than 1,500 direct employees, thousands of benefiting households and an ecosystem of over 5,000 farmers, Johnvents is living proof that prosperity becomes inevitable when ingenuity meets institutional support.”

The Governor outlined his administration’s deliberate policies to position Ondo State as a competitive hub for agribusiness, manufacturing, technology and energy. He cited reforms in ease of doing business, digitisation of government processes, infrastructure expansion, improved security and the work of ONDIPA as foundations for long-term private-sector growth.

He further emphasised that the success of companies like Johnvents reflects the broader vision of an inclusive, opportunity-driven economy:

“The Johnvents story assures every investor here and across the world that Ondo State is ready for investment, ready for expansion and ready for global competitiveness.”

The evening celebrated the achievements, resilience and commitment of the Johnvents workforce, as well as the organisation’s expanding impact across communities through education, youth development and agribusiness empowerment.

Johnvents Group reaffirmed its commitment to deepening partnerships, investing in capacity and building industries that contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s economic transformation and Africa’s global competitiveness.

About Johnvents Group

Johnvents Group is an indigenous agribusiness and manufacturing group committed to driving sustainable growth across the entire agricultural value chain from production, processing, manufacturing and distribution. The Company is at the intersection of everything agriculture, unlocking immense values and ensuring food supply and premium export value for Africa.

Johnvents operates a group structure, with seven businesses: Johnvents Cocoa Factory, Johnvents Trading, Johnvents Foods, Johnvents Industries DMCC, Johnvents Farms, Premium Cocoa Product (Ile-Oluji) and Haven Hauling), committed to driving sustainable growth across the agricultural value chain, including production, processing, manufacturing and trade of commodity and food products in Nigeria and the rest of the world.