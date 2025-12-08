The Federal Government has announced a new digitisation programme that will transform treasury operations, eliminate paper-based processes, and enforce full transparency across Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) beginning January 2026.

This is according to an update issued by the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) and seen by Nairametrics on Monday.

According to the OAGF, the reforms are anchored on four new circulars issued.

The OAGF said the circulars form part of a broader national strategy to modernise public finance, block leakages, deter corruption, and enhance Nigeria’s fiscal resilience using digital tools.

“The reforms introduce strict cashless collection, a new mandatory e-receipt system (FTeR) beginning January 1, 2026, and full-scale rollout of the Revenue Optimisation (RevOp) Platform—a unified digital ecosystem for monitoring, reconciling, and optimising government revenues,” it stated.

Nairametrics recently reported that the Minister of Finance Wale Edun revealed that billions of naira belonging to the Federal Government remained outside the Treasury Single Account (TSA) until as recently as August 2025.

Cash transactions banned across MDAs

In a circular dated 24 November 2025 and signed by the Accountant-General of the Federation, Dr. Shamseldeen B. Ogunjimi, the government expressed concern over the continued acceptance of physical cash at MDA transaction centres despite existing Treasury Single Account (TSA) and e-payment policies.

“The Federal Government has observed with great concern, the continued physical cash collection of Government revenues at various transaction centres of Ministries, Department, and Agencies (MDAs). This action contravenes the provisions of e-payment policy, Treasury Single Account (TSA) policy and its Implementation Guidelines covered in extant circulars,” the circular stated.

He added that persistent violations of the rules had been recorded across agencies and warned that the practice must stop immediately.

The circular, therefore, directed that: “collection and/or acceptance of physical cash (in Naira or other currencies) for all revenues due to Federal Government is strictly prohibited,” he noted.

E-receipts become mandatory from January 1, 2026

In a separate circular dated 26 November 2025, the Accountant-General announced the rollout of the Federal Treasury e-Receipt (FTeR) system, which will take effect on January 1, 2026.

According to the OAGF, the FTeR will become the only valid and legally recognised receipt for all federal government transactions, replacing all paper-based and manually issued receipts.

The agency said the mandatory e-receipt marks a major shift in how citizens and businesses pay for government services, how payments are verified, and how MDAs account for inflows.

“This is a major shift in how Nigerians pay for government services and how such payments are verified. It directly affects citizens, businesses, MDAs, financial institutions, and digital service providers,” the OAGF stated.

The OAGF stressed that the circulars operationalise the Minister of Finance’s broader economic reform agenda—one focused on reducing human discretion, eliminating cash handling, enforcing full audit trails, and enabling real-time digital monitoring of government revenues.

The reforms are expected to boost efficiency, improve fiscal discipline, and support revenue mobilisation efforts as Nigeria deepens its shift toward a fully digital public finance architecture.

Why this matters

By eliminating physical cash collection and enforcing digital tracking through the RevOp and FTeR systems, the government reduces opportunities for diversion, under-reporting, and manipulation of receipts.

This means more of Nigeria’s actual revenue will be accounted for, helping fund national priorities.

Many countries have moved to fully digital treasury systems to reduce costs and improve efficiency.