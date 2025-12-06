African currencies closed November 2025 with mixed performances, but only a handful delivered meaningful gains against the U.S. dollar amid persistent global monetary tightening.

The month’s foreign exchange (FX) movements highlight how policy tightening, commodity prices, and regional monetary unions shaped currency stability across the continent.

Despite global financial uncertainty, a number of African currencies posted noticeable gains in November, supported by improved external inflows and sector-specific recoveries.

Africa’s currency landscape in November 2025 reflected shifting macroeconomic conditions, with monetary discipline, trade activity, and commodity trends driving the direction of several national currencies.

From mineral-rich economies to regional monetary blocs, November’s FX performance showed that countries with stronger policy frameworks and export momentum were better positioned to record currency appreciation.

Nigeria’s naira, which gained 3.4% against the U.S. dollar in October 2025 and ranked as the month’s fourth-best performer, reversed course in November with a 1.36% decline.

Below are the best-performing African currencies in November against the US dollar.

November Close: 2,280.75/$ | October: 2,296.00/$ The Congolese Franc appreciated slightly in November, reflecting stronger mining export volumes, especially in cobalt and copper. Global demand for battery minerals remained firm, supporting FX inflows. Despite fiscal strain from ongoing security operations in the eastern region, the CDF benefited from improved central bank oversight of FX transactions. The currency’s stability remains closely tied to commodity market performance.