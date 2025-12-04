Governor of Zamfara state, Dauda Lawal, has presented a N861.3 billion budget proposal for the 2026 fiscal year to the State House of Assembly.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday reports that out of the total budget, N714.05 billion or 83 per cent, is earmarked for capital expenditure.

The remaining N147.27 billion, accounting for 17 percent, is allocated for recurrent expenditure, covering personnel costs and operational expenses.

What the Governor said:

According to him, the proposed N861 billion budget for the 2026 fiscal year serves as a roadmap for transformation and a declaration that Zamfara will rise stronger.

“The 2026 proposal with a capital expenditure of N714.05 billion represents 83 per cent of the budget, while the recurrent expenditure of N147.27 represents 17 per cent of the budget.

“The budget proposal allocates N65 billion for education, N87 billion for health, N86 billion for agriculture, N45 billion for public order and safety, N22 billion for environmental protection, and N17 billion for social protection,” he said.

He said: “The people of Zamfara, who once despaired under neglect, now see visible light, progress, accountability, and renewed direction. The 2026 Budget of Stability and Growth represents the next chapter in this journey.

“It is not merely a financial plan; it is a political commitment to entrench stability in governance and accelerate the growth our citizens yearned for, for it is crafted to deepen the gains achieved through our Six-Point Rescue Agenda.

“These include; strengthening the security architecture, modernising agriculture for food security and prosperity, upgrading the healthcare system for every community, expanding access to quality education, accelerating infrastructural renewal, and empowering our youth, women and vulnerable population,” he noted.

What you should know

In October, Zamfara State Government announced a total revenue generation of N358.9 billion for the 2024 fiscal year, representing 82 per cent performance of its approved revenue target of N437 billion.

The State Auditor-General, Abubakar Danmaliki, while making the announcement, stated that the revenue performance reflected steady improvement in the state’s Value Added Tax (VAT), Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), and federal statutory allocations, alongside aids and grants from development partners.

The Commissioner of Finance, Bello Auta said, “The aggregate revenue performance for the year was 82 per cent of the budgeted N437 billion amounting to N358.9 billion for the year,” the commissioner explained.

He noted that the revenue received was below the budget by 18 per cent and stood at N79 billion.

What you should know

In the latest data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) generated a combined N3.63 trillion in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in 2024.

The data showed that Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) rose to a cumulative N10.88 trillion between 2021 and 2024.