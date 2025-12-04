Carl DIB Merchandising Limited, a leading company in the import of high-quality wines, spirits and Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), has launched an array of 20 variants of premium Canadian Wines into the Nigerian market.

This exciting development is set to usher in a new level of elegance and opulence to the Nigerian viticulture.

According to Mr. Charles Onyedibe, representing REIF Estate Winery, Niagara, Ontario, the decision to introduce Premium Canadian wines to the Nigerian market was inspired by the growing appetite for premium vintages by Nigerians both at home and abroad.

The Winery, being an internationally award-winning winery, is set to ensure that these premium wines are available all over Nigeria via partnerships with their local wholesale and retail partners.

The drive, which is strongly supported by the Canadian High Commission and the Nigerian-Canadian Business Association, also had members of the diplomatic community in attendance.