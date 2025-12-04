Deciding where to allocate a N10 million investment in December 2025 requires more than simply picking attractive assets.

It demands a deliberate assessment of your long-term priorities, a clear understanding of how risk and return interact, and a realistic appreciation of macroeconomic dynamics shaping the behaviour of financial markets.

While different investors pursue different outcomes—some prioritizing rapid growth, others preferring stability or predictable cash flows.

However, the underlying principle remains the same: your investment must generate a return that justifies the time, risk, and opportunity cost involved in committing your funds.

One of the most effective ways to determine whether an investment is worthwhile is to benchmark it against risk-free assets such as Treasury Bills, Savings Bonds, and longer-tenor FGN bonds.

When instruments backed by the Federal Government offer yields around 15%—as seen at the NTB auction of December 3, 2025—any investment that carries additional risk must offer a return well above that threshold to make sense.

Additionally, investors must pay close attention to inflation, because nominal gains quickly lose meaning when the inflation rate—16.05% as of October 2025—erodes real value.

As such, the only viable investments in this environment are those capable of delivering inflation-beating returns, with a practical target of above 27% annually for investors seeking meaningful real growth.

Beyond inflation and benchmark yields, individual circumstances such as age, income stability, risk appetite, and investment horizon play a crucial role in determining the ideal portfolio mix.

Even more importantly, macroeconomic variables such as interest rates, currency movements, political stability, global commodity cycles, and regulatory direction all form part of the systematic risks that cannot be diversified away yet must be accounted for in every investment decision.

With inflation now easing significantly from the 24.48% rate recorded in January, the conditions are finally aligning for a landscape where both nominal and real returns can converge in a way that rewards disciplined investors.

Against this backdrop, deploying N10 million across equities, fixed income, and Collective Investment Schemes (CIS) in a structured manner can offer a carefully balanced blend of growth, income, inflation protection, and risk management.

The guiding framework here allocates 30% to equities (N3 million), 40% to fixed income (N4 million), and 30% to CIS (N3 million)—a distribution that spreads exposure across high-return opportunities, stable instruments, and professionally managed pooled funds.

Below is a detailed walkthrough of how each segment works, the rationale behind the allocation, and the level of returns an investor can reasonably expect.

A. Equities (N3 million – 30% allocation): High-Growth Engine of the Portfolio

The Nigerian equities market continues to offer some of the most compelling opportunities for investors targeting meaningful real returns.

Despite experiencing a historic monthly decline in November driven largely by profit-taking and anxiety around the forthcoming 30% Capital Gains Tax, the ASI still managed to close the month with an impressive 39.44% year-to-date return.

This level of performance stands far above inflation and cements equities as the strongest avenue for growth in 2025.

More importantly, over 94 listed companies have delivered returns above 23% this year, with the group recording an average gain of 129%, underlining both the depth and quality of opportunities available to investors.

For December, the most prudent approach is to target companies with strong fundamentals, healthy liquidity, and most critically, a consistent history of dividend payouts, as dividends provide income that complements capital appreciation.

Your N3 million allocation can be distributed strategically across key equity sectors as follows.

Agriculture – N1 million (Okomu Oil, Presco): These companies have paid two interim dividends already and are positioned to declare strong final dividends.

With dividend yields ranging between 3% and 5% and share price appreciation in the triple-digit range, they remain strong candidates for 2026.

Buying these stocks sets you up for capital appreciation in 2026.

Banking – N1.5 million (GTCO, Zenith Bank, Access Holdings): Strong capital positions, earnings resilience, and dividend yield of 8%–12% make banks dependable and liquid options.

GTCO offers yields above 10%, while Zenith Bank pays above 8%, with both stocks offering upside potential as recapitalization plans continue to reshape the sector.

These stocks are relatively cheap at the moment, and as such, buying them provides strong capital appreciation opportunities.

These stocks are trading at less than their book values despite all the write-downs taken this year.

Oil and Gas – N500,000 (Seplat Energy, Aradel Holdings): While these stocks did not appear among the 94 companies outperforming inflation year-to-date, their dividend payouts remain impressive and offer attractive income characteristics.

If the equities market continues along its current recovery and rotation trend, investors can target a 30% to 40% return on this portion of the portfolio over the next 12 months.

On a N3 million allocation, this translates into a projected gain of N900,000 to N1.2 million.

B. Fixed Income (N4 million – 40% allocation): Stability, Income, and Principal Protection

Fixed income instruments form the defensive core of the portfolio, providing stability and predictable returns while insulating the investor from the volatility associated with equities.

Treasury Bills, Savings Bonds, and FGN bonds are particularly relevant in 2025 because their yields, ranging from 12% to 16%, now exceed inflation for the first time in several months, creating a unique opportunity for investors seeking safe and inflation-aligned returns.

A structured N4 million fixed income allocation can be spread across:

N2 million in 1-year Treasury Bills at 15%–16%, offering secure and predictable income;

at 15%–16%, offering secure and predictable income; N1 million in 2- or 3-year Savings Bonds , yielding 12.8%–13.8%, suitable for medium-term planning;

, yielding 12.8%–13.8%, suitable for medium-term planning; N1 million in Corporate Commercial Papers, particularly those offering 22%–28.5% for 180–270 days, giving investors a chance to earn high yields upfront while retaining liquidity for reinvestment.

On a blended basis, the fixed income allocation should comfortably deliver 16% to 20%, generating N640,000 to N800,000 in absolute returns over the period.

C. Collective Investment Schemes (N3 million – 30% allocation): Professional diversification with minimal Effort

Collective Investment Schemes (CIS) provide a unique advantage for investors who prefer exposure to diversified assets managed by professionals without the need to actively monitor the market.

These funds—ranging from money market funds to equity-based funds, balanced funds, REITs, and dollar funds—serve as effective inflation hedges and efficient vehicles for both income and capital gains.

Data from the SEC’s valuation report for November 14, 2025, shows that:

Equity-based funds returned an average of 53%,

Money Market Funds delivered around 18%,

Dollar/Eurobond Funds returned about 9%,

REIT-focused funds achieved approximately 18% year-to-date.

A balanced CIS allocation could place N1 million each in equity-based funds, money market funds, and dollar funds, ensuring exposure to growth, liquidity, and FX protection.

This portion of the portfolio should produce a blended return of 26% to 30%, equivalent to N780,000 to N900,000 in gains.

What your entire N10 million portfolio delivers

By combining the growth potential of equities, the reliability of fixed income securities, and the professional diversification of CIS products, the portfolio aims to deliver a risk-adjusted but inflation-beating return.

When projected gains across all three buckets are aggregated, the portfolio produces the following outcome:

Total Expected Return:

23% to 29% over 12 months

Estimated Absolute Gain:

N2.32 million to N2.9 million

Overall balance:

Growth from equities, safety from fixed income, and professional management from CIS.

In a macroeconomic environment still contending with interest rate rigidity, FX risks, and post-inflation normalization dynamics, this diversified structure offers a pragmatic pathway to achieving meaningful real returns without exposing the entire portfolio to unnecessary volatility.

Investors who maintain discipline, monitor macro shifts, and rebalance periodically will find this approach suitable for the realities of 2025 and the opportunities that 2026 is likely to open up.