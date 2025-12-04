US authorities have arrested the CEO of a California home health care company accused of trying to flee to Nigeria while facing allegations of a $7 million fraud targeting the Department of Veterans Affairs.

This is according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California.

The office disclosed this in a statement announcing that the suspect was taken into custody at San Francisco International Airport while preparing to board a flight to Nigeria.

This follows a five-year investigation into fraudulent claims submitted for care that was never rendered, including services billed for veterans who had already died.

What they are saying

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the suspect, identified as Cashmir Chinedu Luke, believed to be 66, operated Four Corners Health LLC, a company that provided unskilled in-home nursing services to elderly VA beneficiaries across Fresno, Tulare, Merced, Mariposa, Madera, San Francisco, and Contra Costa Counties.

Court filings allege that Luke submitted about 10,000 false claims between December 2019 and July 2024, leading to reimbursements exceeding $7 million.

The statement explained that the claims included duplicate submissions, hours of care that were never worked, days caretakers were not present, and billings for veterans who were already deceased.

What you should know

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Luke spent reimbursement payments immediately after being paid by the VA, either by spending lavishly on personal expenses or by promptly transferring the funds across a network of bank accounts throughout Asia and Africa.

If convicted, Luke faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. The U.S. Attorney’s Office noted that sentencing will depend on statutory factors and the federal Sentencing Guidelines.

The case is the result of an investigation by the U.S. Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General. Assistant U.S. Attorney Calvin Lee is prosecuting the matter.