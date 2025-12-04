UBA has partnered with Lions Group and Wakanow to launch the ‘Welcome to the Detty Side’ festive campaign, offering customers exclusive access to premium entertainment experiences through the UBA Red Pass.

Benefits for Red Pass holders include a 25% discount on Lions Group’s beach destinations such as Wave Beach, Kyma Beach, and Athena Beach, plus 5% cashback on concert tickets for major December shows like Kizz Daniel Live and Fireboy Live.

The initiative reinforces UBA’s commitment to delivering lifestyle-enhancing solutions and rewarding customers during the festive season, while deepening engagement across its pan-African footprint.

Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA), has announced a strategic partnership with the Lions Group, a leading entertainment and lifestyle company, targeted at delivering exclusive benefits to customers and Nigerians as part of the highly anticipated ‘Welcome to the Detty Side’ festive campaign.

This collaboration which will offer premium entertainment experiences throughout the festive season, is designed to provide unrivalled value to customers and visitors coming in from overseas.

Both UBA customers and intending clients can seamlessly access all offers by simply obtaining the UBA Red Pass, which serves as the official access card for the entire Detty Side campaign.

Speaking during the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications, Alero Ladipo, emphasised the bank’s commitment towards rewarding its customers with unique and memorable experiences, noting that UBA is always seeking innovative ways to add unequalled value to our customers at all times, especially during key moments of celebration like the festive season.

She continued: “Our partnership with the prestigious Lions Group allows us give them premium value at a time most needed, by granting our customers, and would-be customers exclusive access to some of the most sought-after beach destinations and concerts in Lagos. The UBA Red Pass is your key to unlocking a truly memorable ‘Detty December for all’, and we are excited to offer these fantastic discounts plus cashback rewards.”

Vice President, Strategy and Growth, Lions Group Africa, Adebayo Abe, said: “At Lions Group, we are relentlessly committed to deepening value for our customers, through innovative and secure digital payment solutions that guarantee unmatched satisfaction for Nigerians particularly during this yuletide when Nigerians in diaspora are looking to have an unforgettable Detty December experience when they return. With UBA, we did not need to look far as we found in them the best suited partner to achieve our goals, especially with the Red Pass.

Continuing, Abe said: “UBA Red Pass is a sure win for us, imbued with endless possibilities that will help connect all seamlessly, by granting our customers, exclusive access to some of the best destinations and concerts in Lagos. we are excited to offer these fantastic discounts plus cashback rewards.”

The partnership with Lions Group and Wakanow offers major benefits for UBA Red Pass holders that include, a 25% discount on access fees to Lions Group’s premium beach destinations, including Wave Beach, Kyma Beach, and Athena Beach plus 5% cashback on purchases of concert tickets for major December shows such as Kizz Daniel Live, Fireboy Live, Dance With Poco Lee, and other Lions Group events, when tickets are bought via the Detty Side website.

Also speaking, Vice President, Wakanow, Gbolahan Salami, added that the partnership with a dependable bank like UBA is one that we are excited about as it will create an effective medium where we are able to reach a greater number of people and serve them