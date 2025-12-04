CFG Africa launched its N1 billion CFG Ethical Fund at the Client Engagement Forum 2025, positioning it as a strategic diversification tool for investors seeking capital preservation and consistent income in a volatile market environment.

The Shariah-compliant fund allocates 70%-85% of its portfolio to high-quality Sukuk and ethical fixed-income instruments, with an offer price of N1000 per unit and a minimum subscription of N10,000, making it accessible to a broad investor base.

Managed by CFG Asset Management with Rand Merchant Bank as Custodian and AVA Trustees as Trustee, the fund underscores CFG’s commitment to risk management, research-driven strategy, and delivering sustainable value to clients.

Group CEO Lawani Details Strategy of Risk Management and Collaboration; New SEC-Regulated Unit Trust Targets Capital Preservation and Steady Income

In a major strategic play to fortify xclient portfolios against market volatility, leading financial services group CFG Africa officially launched its N1,000,000,000 CFG Ethical Fund at the high-level Client Engagement Forum 2025.

The exclusive event, held on Friday, November 21, 2025, at The Wheatbaker Hotel, Ikoyi, focused on the theme: “2026 in Focus—Opportunities for growth, navigating uncharted terrains,” positioning the new fund as a core tool for strategic diversification.

The successful launch underscores the integrated strength of the CFG Africa group, which leverages the complementary expertise of CFG Maynard (brokerage, investment banking) and CFG Asset Management (wealth and fund management) to deliver comprehensive investment strategies.

CEO’s Address: Strategy Anchored on Risk Management and Research

Addressing the elite gathering, Babajide Lawani, MD/CEO of CFG Africa, detailed the group’s client-centric philosophy, emphasizing that the firm’s value proposition is built on partnership and security.

Lawani stressed that the firm’s integrated structure allows it to go beyond simple transactional services, providing a platform for collaboration and deep market insights. On the core strategy for delivering competitive returns, Lawani was unequivocal:

“We are quite market powered. We deliver competitive returns to all of our clients anchored around risk management driven by thorough research,” he stated.

Lawani further highlighted CFG’s commitment to facilitating large-scale enterprise growth across various sectors. He affirmed the firm’s readiness to advise clients on “your next real estate deal… your next capital raise… about expanding your business around Nigeria,” citing deep sector expertise, including health care and defence.

Feature Focus: The N1 Billion CFG Ethical Fund

The CFG Ethical Fund is designed as a core capital preservation vehicle for discerning investors. This N1,000,000,000 unit trust scheme is fully registered and regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Its primary investment objective is consistent income generation while prioritizing the safety of the principal. The fund is strictly Shariah-compliant and ethically screened, actively avoiding interest-based or prohibited sectors.

To ensure this focus on security, the fund’s asset allocation is defensively structured: 70%-85% of the portfolio is allocated to high-quality Sovereign and Sub-Sovereign Sukuk (ethical bonds), with smaller allocations to Shariah-compliant fixed income and equities. The fund’s Offer Price stands at N1000 per unit, with a low minimum initial subscription of only 10 units (N10,000), making it accessible to a wide investor base.

The fund is managed by CFG Asset Management Limited, with governance secured by Rand Merchant Bank (RMBN) acting as Custodian and AVA Trustees Limited as Trustee.

Invest in your future today: Subscription forms for the CFG Ethical Fund are available at CFG Asset Management Limited or for download on the firm’s website at www.cfgafrica.com



