Nigeria’s music landscape is witnessing a fresh wave of female talent, according to Spotify’s Wrapped 2025 data, with Ayra Starr and Sunmisola Agbebi leading the way.

The annual report, released this week, highlights a growing prominence of women in the country’s streaming charts, reflecting both evolving tastes and the rising influence of female voices in Afrobeats and gospel music.

Ayra Starr retained her position as the most-streamed female artist in Nigeria, a testament to her continued appeal across a range of audiences.

Her blend of Afropop and soul-infused tracks has resonated with listeners, securing her dominance on streaming platforms throughout the year.

Sunmisola Agbegbi also made a significant impact, entering the Top 10 most-streamed women artists. Known for her gospel-infused sound, Sunmisola’s rise shows the popularity of faith-based music in Nigeria and its ability to sit comfortably alongside secular hits on national playlists.

Other women artists who featured prominently in the rankings included Tems, Smur Lee, and Tiwa Savage, reflecting a diverse spectrum of genres from street-hop and Amapiano fusion to established Afrobeats staples. Smur Lee’s rapid ascent, in particular, appears fueled by high-profile collaborations and genre-blending experimentations, signaling the potential for new voices to reshape the industry’s sound.

List of top 10 most-streamed female artists:

Ayra Starr

Tems

Smurlee

Billie Eillish

SZA

Darkoo

Qing Madi

Tiwa Savage

Rihanna

Sunmisola Agbebi

What you should know

Spotify’s Wrapped report also reaffirmed the dominance of Nigerian talent overall, with homegrown artists continuing to drive both local and global streaming trends.

The performance of female artists this year highlights a broader shift in the industry, as listeners increasingly champion a mix of established stars and emerging talent, with women taking centre stage in shaping Nigeria’s musical narrative.

Also, four emerging artists, Fido, Kunmie, Faceless and FOLA secured prominent positions in the Top 10, a rare convergence that underscores the depth of this year’s newcomers. Fido led the pack with “Joy Is Coming,” a viral breakout that landed at No. 2. Kunmie’s debut single, “Arike,” followed closely at No. 3, while Faceless claimed the No. 4 slot with “Venus.” FOLA, a Spotify RADAR artist, rounded out the group at No. 6 with “Lost.”

Their rise did not displace the presence of more familiar names. The most-streamed track in Nigeria was “With You,” featuring Omah Lay, a collaboration that dominated the charts throughout the year and served as a reminder of the enduring pull of established Afrobeats voices.