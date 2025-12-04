The Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) newly revised cash deposit and withdrawal limits have triggered mixed reactions across the financial ecosystem, with analysts, cash-dependent businesses, and Point-of-Sale (PoS) operators offering divergent assessments of the policy’s implications.

While the updated rules represent a departure from the stringent restrictions introduced in 2022, they also reopen long-standing debates about the balance between financial inclusion, cash management costs, and Nigeria’s ongoing shift toward digital payments.

The CBN’s circular, released on Tuesday, raises weekly cash withdrawal limits to N500,000 for individuals and N5 million for corporate entities, effective January 1, 2026.

Daily ATM withdrawals have been capped at N100,000, and all ATM and PoS withdrawals will now count toward the cumulative weekly limit.

The apex bank also removed the cumulative cash deposit limits and the associated excess deposit fees, signaling a deliberate easing of the cash controls adopted under former governor Godwin Emefiele. In addition, the special monthly authorization that previously allowed individuals to withdraw up to N5 million and corporates N10 million has been scrapped.

According to the CBN, these revisions are intended to reduce the rising costs of cash management, mitigate security vulnerabilities, minimize avenues for illicit cash movements, and encourage broader adoption of digital financial channels. The reforms, it said, are aligned with the “current realities” of Nigeria’s cash-intensive economy.

Analysts applaud a more practical adjustment

Some financial experts view the revised limits as long overdue. Abuja-based economist Dr. Salisu Ahmed described the changes as “a step in the right direction,” stressing that they reflect a more realistic understanding of cash usage patterns in a predominantly informal economy.

He noted that the new thresholds may ease operational challenges faced by households and small enterprises during the era of tighter restrictions.

Banking analyst David Omale echoed this sentiment, arguing that the CBN’s flexibility demonstrates responsiveness to both market conditions and public concerns.

He added that the higher limits could enhance liquidity for businesses already contending with high inflation, supply chain pressures, and unpredictable cash circulation.

“This adjustment reflects a pragmatic response by the CBN, recognizing the realities Nigerians face daily and easing restrictions that previously hampered commerce and personal financial management. The increased limits will provide much-needed liquidity relief to businesses and individuals, especially amid inflationary pressures and economic uncertainties,” he said.

Critics highlight persistent gaps

However, several analysts caution that the adjustments may still fall short of the needs of rural communities and small merchants who rely heavily on cash.

Financial strategist Nnenna Okafor argued that inflationary pressures, combined with uneven access to digital banking infrastructure, mean that many Nigerians still require greater cash flexibility to sustain commercial activity.

Among PoS operators, reactions remain sharply divided. Some see immediate relief, noting that the higher thresholds may reduce disputes with banks and regulators over flagged transactions and could improve customer confidence in conducting larger withdrawals.

Others, however, worry that the revision could undermine the growth of digital payments by encouraging a return to heavy cash usage.

A PoS operator in Nyanya noted concerns that greater cash availability might slow the momentum toward safer and more efficient electronic channels.

“While more cash availability can ease immediate challenges, it could also discourage the use of PoS terminals and other digital payment platforms, which are safer and more efficient in the long run. The government and CBN need to complement this policy with stronger incentives for digital payment adoption to prevent a regression to cash dependency,” she said.

Another operator in Mararaba highlighted the longstanding issue of inconsistent cash supply at banks, warning that raising the limits does not resolve structural shortages.

Security experts also weighed in on the issue, cautioning that increased access to cash could elevate risks of theft, fraud, and money laundering if not accompanied by stringent monitoring.

One security consultant with Anold Consulting Ltd, Abas Ogendengbe noted,

“Easier access to large sums of cash without robust oversight mechanisms creates vulnerabilities for criminal activities. The CBN must ensure that financial institutions enhance surveillance and reporting systems to counterbalance the relaxed withdrawal limits.”

Policy Details and Implementation

The circular specifies that excess cash withdrawals above the stipulated limits will attract fees of 3 percent for individuals and 5 percent for corporates on the excess amount withdrawn. The revenue from these fees will be split 40 per cent to the CBN and 60 per cent to the respective banks or financial institutions.

Moreover, cash withdrawals from ATMs and PoS devices will now count towards the weekly withdrawal limit, underscoring the need for users to carefully manage their cash access points.

As Nigeria’s economy continues to navigate inflationary pressures and evolving financial behaviors, this policy reversal by the CBN represents a delicate balancing act between improving liquidity and encouraging electronic payments.

The success of this initiative may hinge on the government and financial institutions’ ability to simultaneously promote digital payment incentives while safeguarding against heightened security risks.

What you should know

In October, Nairametrics reported that CBN had tightened regulation on agent banking by mandating geo-tagging (or geo-fencing) of PoS terminals and introducing a minimum penalty of N5 million, with an additional N300,000 per day for ongoing non-compliance.

The regulator also extended the enforcement deadline for location and exclusivity rules until April 1, 2026, giving industry players more lead time to comply.

The move, PoS operators warn, could force many small fintech companies out of business and create monopolies.