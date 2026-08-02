7 factors that could jolt Nigerian economy before 2026 ends

Nigeria’s economy has entered a new phase where the focus is shifting from stabilising key economic indicators to delivering real improvements in investment, productivity and living standards, according to FirstBank’s “Reading the Signals | The Next Half” Mid-Year Economic & Market Outlook 2026.

Nigeria’s economy has entered a new phase where the focus is shifting from stabilising key economic indicators to delivering real improvements in investment, productivity and living standards, according to FirstBank’s “Reading the Signals | The Next Half” Mid-Year Economic & Market Outlook 2026.

The report argues that while recent reforms have strengthened macroeconomic stability, the second half of 2026 will be defined by whether those gains translate into jobs, business growth and better household welfare.

Here are the seven forces FirstBank believes could shape Nigeria’s economy before the end of 2026.

1. Whether economic stability finally reaches ordinary Nigerians

FirstBank says restoring macroeconomic stability is no longer the main challenge. The bigger question is whether stronger foreign reserves, improved FX conditions and investor confidence will lead to better living standards.

According to the bank:

“The central question is no longer the restoration of macroeconomic stability, but the extent to which that stability begins to strengthen productive economic activity, stimulate private investment and deliver broader improvements across the real economy.”

2. Private sector investment

The bank believes attracting more private investment will determine whether Nigeria can sustain its economic recovery.

Rather than introducing new policy measures, attention is expected to shift toward how effectively existing reforms encourage businesses to expand, create jobs and increase production.

3. Inflation and expensive borrowing

Despite improvements in several macroeconomic indicators, FirstBank warns that inflation remains elevated while financing conditions are still restrictive.

These factors could continue to weigh on businesses and households, slowing the pace at which economic gains are felt across the economy.

4. Foreign exchange stability

The report identifies continued stability in Nigeria’s foreign exchange market as one of the biggest factors to watch in the second half of the year.

Nigeria’s external reserves rose to $51.46 billion as of June 30, 2026, while liquidity in the official FX market improved, helping strengthen investor confidence.

According to FirstBank, maintaining healthy foreign exchange inflows and attracting long-term capital will be essential for sustaining economic momentum.

5. Refining and the changing oil trade

One of the biggest structural shifts highlighted in the report is the impact of domestic refining.

Refined petroleum exports increased by 20.3% quarter-on-quarter to $2.37 billion in the first quarter of 2026, while imports of refined petroleum products plunged 87.5% to $310 million from $2.48 billion in the previous quarter.

The bank says this contributed to Nigeria’s goods account surplus widening to $5.95 billion and reflects how local refining is beginning to reshape the country’s trade profile.

The report also highlighted the role of the 650,000-barrel-per-day Dangote Refinery, which supported exports of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel across Africa and into Europe during the first half of the year.

6. Investor confidence and capital inflows

Another trend to watch is whether improving investor sentiment continues.

Capital importation rose to $10.37 billion in the first quarter of 2026, representing an 83.8% year-on-year increase, according to earlier Nairametrics analysis.

FirstBank believes sustaining this momentum will depend on Nigeria’s ability to preserve macroeconomic stability while attracting long-term investment.

7. Productivity, jobs and household welfare

Ultimately, FirstBank says the success of Nigeria’s economic reforms will no longer be judged by stronger macroeconomic indicators alone.

Instead, the focus will increasingly shift to whether reforms boost productivity, expand domestic value addition, support private-sector growth and improve the welfare of Nigerian households.

As the bank concludes:

“Macroeconomic stabilisation is the foundation, but our collective focus must now shift to strengthening productive activity, accelerating private investment and delivering broad-based improvements that create lasting prosperity for Nigerians.”

Net Message

FirstBank believes the second half of 2026 will be less about introducing new reforms and more about whether recent policy gains can translate into stronger investment, sustainable growth and better living standards.

While the economy appears more stable than it was two years ago, the real test is whether businesses and households begin to experience those gains before the year ends.