Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, lit up the atmosphere of the Lagos Marina on Monday, with thousands of bright, colourful lights and serenading carols to ring in this year’s yuletide season.

The beautifully organised ceremony had in attendance the bank’s Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Oliver Alawuba, the Deputy Managing Directors, as well as other top executives of the Bank and some customers.

The event was replicated in all the 24 countries where UBA has presence.

Alawuba, who gave his speech following joyous renditions by the UBA CFC Choir and the Lagos Community Gospel Choir, welcomed customers and staff to the event as he emphasised the importance of the Light-up ceremony as a symbol of hope for the coming year.

While stating that the bank’s lighting up of the Marina extends beyond mere singing and decoration, he noted the significance of the season, adding that, “We are light unto the world, creating an environment of light, of hope, of joy, an environment of love and sharing. For us, today officially marks the commencement of the Christmas season – a season of love, hope, and of joy.

He noted that the ceremony also heralds act of charity within the bank’s immediate community. “We are beginning to share love and charity with our neighbours in this environment. Christmas is a period of gift sharing, a period of love, and a flow of charity. This is what UBA promises, and we will reach out to our people who have been with us all through.”

The UBA Marina Light-Up ceremony has become an annual tradition, signalling the bank’s dedication to fostering positivity, reinforcing bonds, and spreading goodwill throughout the festive period and beyond.

Alawuba reiterated the bank’s pan-African commitment as he told the visitors and journalists present that overtime, the ceremony has become a global standard for the group. “UBA is one, everywhere. We operate in 24 countries across four continents. Whatever you see us doing here, we are doing in all our countries of presence. UBA will continue to improve our surroundings, appreciate our customers, and value our staff who have been there for us,” he explained.

United Bank for Africa is one of the largest employers in the financial sector on the African continent, with 25,000 employees group-wide and serving over 45 million customers globally. Operating in twenty African countries, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, France and the United Arab Emirates, UBA provides retail, commercial and institutional banking services, leading financial inclusion and implementing cutting-edge technology.