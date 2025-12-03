TELNET Nigeria has partnered with FuelTrans FZ LLC to deploy advanced fuel automation systems across Nigeria’s downstream and midstream oil and gas sectors, addressing inefficiencies such as leakages, adulteration, and revenue loss.

The partnership introduces four major solutions—Station Manager Suite, Terminal Manager Suite, Fuel Fleet Automation, and Aviation Fuel Management—designed to deliver real-time visibility, improve operational accuracy, and enhance compliance.

By combining FuelTrans’ global expertise with TELNET’s local capacity and nationwide technical coverage, the alliance aims to modernize Nigeria’s energy value chain, strengthen transparency, and support national objectives for digital transformation and revenue assurance.

Nigeria’s oil and gas sector is poised for a major digital leap following a strategic partnership between TELNET (Nigeria) Limited, one of the country’s leading indigenous technology firms, and FuelTrans FZ LLC, a global player in fuel automation and management systems.

The partnership was formally unveiled at a high-level industry event held at the Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, bringing together key stakeholders from upstream and downstream oil and gas operations, government agencies, and technology experts.

Under the agreement, TELNET has been appointed as FuelTrans’ official implementation and support partner in Nigeria, with rights to deploy FuelTrans’ full suite of automation platforms across the country’s downstream and midstream sectors.

Driving the next phase of fuel automation

The partnership is expected to significantly modernise how fuel is stored, transported, dispensed, and accounted for across Nigeria’s energy value chain. With persistent industry challenges such as product leakages, inaccurate reconciliation, fuel adulteration, and revenue loss, experts say automation has become critical rather than optional.

The FuelTrans solutions being introduced into Nigeria include platforms for service stations, terminals, fleet operations, and aviation fuel management. Together, they are designed to deliver real-time visibility into operations, enhance stock integrity, improve transactional accuracy, and ultimately protect revenues.

Speaking at the launch, Sanya Ogunbusua, Group Managing Director of TELNET (Nigeria) Limited, described the partnership as a strategic inflection point for Nigeria’s digital energy journey.

“Today marks not just the unveiling of a partnership, but the beginning of a new chapter in Nigeria’s oil and gas digital transformation journey. For over four decades, TELNET has remained at the forefront of indigenous technology innovation, delivering solutions that empower businesses and strengthen national infrastructure.

“FuelTrans brings global expertise in fuel automation, while TELNET contributes deep local knowledge, nationwide technical coverage, and a legacy of delivering mission-critical solutions. Together, we will enable operators to deploy world-class systems that enhance efficiency, accountability, and profitability.”

He also stressed that digitisation is now a matter of survival for operators in a deregulated market where efficiency, transparency, and cost control determine competitiveness.

Global expertise meets local capacity

A detailed technical presentation was delivered by Mehdi Jomaa, Regional Sales Manager at Bahwan Cybertek, the parent company of FuelTrans FZ LLC. The session showcased live dashboards, operational scenarios, and case studies from deployments across the Middle East, Asia, and Africa.

The demonstration highlighted how Nigerian operators could benefit immediately from real-time analytics, automated reconciliation, and system integrations that improve operational oversight and reduce losses.

According to Jomaa, the FuelTrans ecosystem is built for scalability, security, and regulatory compliance, with proven deployments in multiple energy markets.

Key solutions to be deployed in Nigeria

The TELNET–FuelTrans partnership will cover four major solution categories:

Station Manager Suite – Automates service station operations including pump monitoring, fuel inventory control, pricing, and sales management.

Impact: Improves station profitability and reduces errors and losses.

Terminal Manager Suite – Digitises depot and terminal operations such as tank farms, loading racks, product movements, and reconciliation.

Impact: Enhances efficiency and curtails unauthorised withdrawals.

Impact: Enhances efficiency and curtails unauthorised withdrawals.

Fuel Fleet Automation – Uses RFID, GPS, IoT, and analytics to monitor fleet fuelling and fuel consumption for corporate and government operators.

Impact: Eliminates fuel theft and drastically cuts operational waste.

Impact: Eliminates fuel theft and drastically cuts operational waste.

Aviation Fuel Management System – Designed to manage aviation fuelling operations including hydrant systems, bowser control, billing, and quality checks.

Impact: Improves safety, accuracy, and compliance at airports.

Impact: Improves safety, accuracy, and compliance at airports.

Why the partnership matters

Industry analysts say the collaboration addresses some of Nigeria’s most persistent fuel-sector inefficiencies.

Fuel losses, system manipulation, and weak data integrity are estimated to cost operators billions of naira yearly. Automation provides the digital controls needed to close these gaps.

Beyond operations, the platform also supports broader government objectives around transparency and revenue assurance, enabling regulators to access accurate, real-time data flows across the fuel ecosystem.

Importantly, the partnership also strengthens local capacity. While FuelTrans supplies global-standard technology, TELNET brings nationwide deployment capabilities, local support teams, and sustainability through training and capacity development.

Commitment to national development

TELNET also used the event to reaffirm its investment in the Nigerian technology ecosystem. The company pledged to provide nationwide system support, train Nigerian engineers and technicians, and work closely with federal and state governments on digital transformation initiatives for energy operations and infrastructure.

The company’s footprint spans enterprise ICT deployments, fintech infrastructure, software engineering, IoT, and cybersecurity, positioning it as a strategic digital backbone provider to multiple sectors of the economy.

A blueprint for the future

The consensus among industry stakeholders at the event was clear: automation is the future of oil and gas operations, and Nigeria must move faster to adopt global best practices.

With this partnership, Nigeria gains not just new software, but the infrastructure, skills, and strategic framework needed to modernise fuel operations and compete globally.

As deregulation, private investment, and digital governance reshape Nigeria’s energy space, the TELNET–FuelTrans alliance offers a strong blueprint for a more efficient, transparent, and technology-driven oil and gas industry.