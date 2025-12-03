The nation’s bourse on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, reversed its previous losses as the NGX All Share Index (ASI) increased by 1.20% to 144,928.36 points, and market capitalisation increased by 1.41% to settle at N92.38 trillion

Consequently, the year-to-date (YTD) return increased to 40.81% from 39.14% on December 2, 2025.

This sentiment was influenced by buying interest in Dangote Cement, NCR and International Breweries, which offset selloffs in Ikeja Hotels, LEGENTINT and Living Trust.

However, market activity was mixed, with the transaction volume decreasing by 58.65% and value increasing by 112.64%.

ACCESSCORP led the volume chart with 310.25 million units while SEPLAT led the value chart with N22.48 billion

Market Summary

All-Share-Index (ASI): Up 1.20% to 144,928.36 points from 143,210.33 points

Year-to-Date Performance: 40.81%

Market Capitalization increased by 1.41% to N92.376 trillion

Volume traded: 606.25 million shares

Value traded: N39.690 billion

Top 5 gainers

Dangote Cement (DANGCEM): Gained 9.99% to close at N588.00

NCR: Rose 9.98% to N66.10

International Breweries (INTBREW): Increased 9.66% to N11.35

Livestock Feeds (LIVESTOCK): Up 8.33% to N6.50

DAAR Communications (DAARCOMM): Advanced 8.14% to N0.93

Top 5 losers

Ikeja Hotel (IKEJAHOTEL): Declined 9.92% to close at N28.60

Legend (LEGENDINT): Fell 9.91% to N5.00

LivingTrust (LIVINGTRUST): Dropped 9.78% to N3.23

WAPIC: Down 6.72% to N2.36

FTN Cocoa (FTNCOCOA): Shed 5.10% to N4.65

Sectoral performance

The Industrial Goods (+4.30%) index led the sectoral performance, stemming from demand for DANGCEM (+9.99%).

Consumer Goods (+1.08%),

Banking (+0.19%),

Insurance (+0.16%).

Oil & Gas (+0.02%)

Trading volume

AccessCorp led the activity chart with 310 million shares, maintaining its position as the most actively traded stock for the session.

Zenith Bank followed with 40.33 million shares.

Fidelity Bank ranked third after recording 38.17 million shares in turnover.

FCMB and GTCO completed the top five with 21.139 million shares and 20.810 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

AccessCorp dominated the value chart with transactions worth N6.42 billion, reflecting strong investor interest in the stock.

Zenith Bank followed with N2.42 billion in executed trades, while GTCO recorded N1.80 billion to place third.

Aradel and MTNN completed the top five with trade values of N632.44 million and N664.35 million, respectively.

Market outlook

The market’s rebound suggests improving investor sentiment, largely supported by renewed interest in high-cap stocks such as Dangote Cement, and International Breweries.

With the Industrial Goods, Consumer Goods, and Banking sectors all closing positive, the momentum reflects selective accumulation as the year draws to a close.

However, the sharp 58.65% decline in volume indicates that many investors remain cautious, even though value traded surged by 112.64%, pointing to concentration in a few large-ticket counters.

This mix of thin liquidity, but heavy value inflows suggests that buyers are picking positions strategically rather than broad-based risk-on trading.