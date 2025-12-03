The biggest market stories of 2025 weren’t just about earnings or forecasts.

They are shaped by listed companies that managed to close some of the largest deals of the year

In 2025, eight of these companies stood out for sealing major deals, with a combined transaction value of N1.232 trillion

Nairametrics reported that between January and July alone, corporates issued around N1.58 trillion in commercial papers, up sharply from N763.4 billion in the same period in 2024, reflecting a 37% increase in raised funds.

Behind these deals was not just corporate ambition, but strategic leadership. Driving those capital‑market deals were the finance chiefs, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO), whose job it is to steer corporate strategy, manage liquidity and set funding plans.

This story is not just about numbers; it is about the CFOs, the financial architects behind Nigeria’s biggest deals of 2025.

These CFOs played a major role in structuring deals, managing risks, and turning complex financial maneuvers into successful outcomes. Their expertise allowed companies to strengthen balance sheets and pursue strategic growth, all while maintaining investor confidence.

Here are the CFOs behind Nigeria’s biggest market deals of 2025.

Rasheed Adebiyi has been at the helm of finance at Champion Breweries PLC, first as Chief Financial Officer from May 2023 to May 2025, and currently as Finance Director since April 2025. Under his leadership, Champion Breweries closed deals totalling N15 billion. Before joining Champion Breweries, Adebiyi gained extensive experience across major brewing and beverage companies. He served as Finance Manager at The Heineken Company, overseeing 234 Stores Nig Ltd and Touchsides Nig Ltd from 2021 to 2023. He also held multiple leadership positions at Nigerian Breweries Plc and Heineken subsidiaries, including Zonal Business Controller, Business Controller, Brewery Financial Controller, and Regional Finance Manager. His responsibilities spanned financial controlling, strategic financial management, cost engineering, and manufacturing process improvement, establishing him as a seasoned leader in the FMCG sector. Adebiyi’s early career included roles in audit, financial accounting, and SAP implementation projects, where he built a solid foundation in accounting standards, performance management, and financial planning. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Accountancy from Ondo State Polytechnic, Owo, and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, which he joined in 2005.