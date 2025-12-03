Mauritius is preparing to adopt a new electronic travel authorization system that could soon reshape how millions of visitors enter the island nation.

This is according to Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, who announced the forthcoming rollout during an event marking the 50th anniversary of Constance Hotels & Resorts, a ceremony that highlighted the country’s reliance on tourism as a central pillar of its economy, Travel Biz first reported.

The measure, officials say, is designed to modernize border procedures and streamline arrivals for travellers who currently enjoy visa-free access. For now, however, the existing entry rules remain in place.

Mauritius recorded roughly 1.4 million arrivals in 2025, a figure the government hopes to grow as it invests in digital infrastructure and more efficient border security systems.

The proposed Electronic Travel Authorization, or ETA, would function as an online pre-clearance that travellers complete before boarding a flight. Though similar systems have been adopted by the United States, Canada and parts of Europe, Mauritius has not yet used a centralized digital screening tool.

Officials say the new platform is intended to shorten queues, reduce manual paperwork and offer border authorities improved oversight of incoming passengers.

Details on the tracking authorisation

Precise details of the system, including who will be required to apply, have not yet been released. Ramgoolam suggested that the ETA could become mandatory even for citizens of countries that currently enjoy visa-free entry, effectively adding an extra step for many travellers.

Authorities are also developing a digital identity-recognition tool that would work alongside the ETA to support faster processing at airports.

For now, travellers should not expect any immediate changes. Current visa rules remain in effect, and the immigration process continues to rely on the existing All-in-One Digital Travel Form. Visitors are encouraged to complete the form before departure, generating a QR-coded document that must be presented upon arrival. Those who do not complete it electronically must fill out a paper immigration card at the airport, a process that often contributes to longer queues.

What you should know

Although the government has not published a definitive list of countries that will fall under the ETA program, analysts expect the requirement to extend to many of Mauritius’s major tourism markets. Travellers from India, the United Kingdom, the United States, the European Union, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Canada, Singapore, Malaysia, Japan and South Korea currently are permitted visa-free entry for short stays may eventually need to secure approval online before travel.

Should the policy move forward, most visitors are likely to experience the ETA as a minor pre-departure task rather than a significant barrier. Yet officials argue that even incremental changes could help alleviate congestion at the island’s main airport, which regularly faces bottlenecks during peak travel periods.

The government has emphasized that the digital shift is not intended to restrict access but to create a more predictable, secure and efficient entry process.

As Mauritius positions itself within an increasingly competitive global tourism market, the ETA represents a broader effort to modernize travel infrastructure. Final guidelines, including the list of countries affected and the implementation timeline, are expected to be announced once the system is ready to launch.