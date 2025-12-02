Unilever Nigeria concluded its fifth annual Transporters’ Safety Week themed “No Rush! Na Safety Sure Pass” at the Mega Distribution Centre in Agbara.

Unilever Nigeria Plc has wrapped up its fifth annual Transporters’ Safety Week, themed “No Rush! Na Safety Sure Pass”.

The week-long event, held at the company’s Mega Distribution Centre (MDC) in Agbara, reaffirmed Unilever’s unwavering commitment to safety, operational excellence, and the well-being of its logistics partners.

Unilever leaders, key transporters, and drivers gathered to celebrate exceptional achievements and promote a culture of safety across the supply chain.

The safety week included hands-on training sessions covering defensive driving, cargo security, and accident prevention, facilitated by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and Nigerian Institute for Industrial Security. Drivers also received free medical screenings, ensuring they remain fit and equipped for safe operations.

Managing Director Tobi Adeniyi highlighted the collective responsibility of everyone involved in maintaining a transport network without fatalities. He congratulated those recognised and stressed Unilever’s zero-tolerance policy for road accidents.

Logistics Manager Ayokunle Ajijola added, “Safety and quality are priorities at Unilever. This year was accident-free, highlighting the positive impact of our programme on drivers. Now in its fifth year, the initiative reaffirms our commitment to these standards and our transporter partnerships.”

A standout moment was the awards ceremony, where Mr. Jimoh Kazeem of Oritsetimeyin Logistics Limited received Best Performing Driver (Pan Nigeria), African Truckers Ltd was named Most Security and Safety-Compliant Transporter, and Kabiru Sani of LORI Systems Technology was honoured for Integrity.

Unilever Nigeria Plc’s Transporters’ Safety Week serves as a key initiative to advance road safety, improve operational efficiency, and reward excellence across the company’s logistics partners, enhancing Nigeria’s logistics industry.