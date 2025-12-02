MEXC Foundation has donated HK$5 million to support emergency relief efforts for victims of the Tai Po district fire in Hong Kong, which killed at least 94 people and displaced thousands, marking the city’s deadliest blaze in over a century.

The donation reflects MEXC Foundation’s commitment to its Community Giving pillar, extending impact beyond blockchain to humanitarian crises, disaster relief, and underserved communities, as part of its global $30 million initiative launched in August 2025.

MEXC Foundation continues to demonstrate its global reach by partnering Web3 communities with local organizations for rapid disaster response, reinforcing its mission to foster education, empowerment, and inclusive adoption of blockchain and Web3 technologies.

MEXC Foundation today announced a HK$5 million donation to support emergency relief efforts following the devastating fire in Hong Kong’s Tai Po district.

On November 26, a massive fire ripped through seven residential towers, killing at least 94 people and leaving nearly 280 others missing.

Hong Kong’s deadliest blaze in over a century, the fire left hundreds homeless and displaced thousands from their communities.

The humanitarian crisis demands immediate, sustained action.

MEXC Foundation’s HK$5 million donation will directly support emergency relief operations and essential services for displaced residents. This contribution represents the Foundation’s unwavering commitment to Community Giving, one of its three core pillars and central to its mission to create meaningful impact beyond the blockchain ecosystem. The MEXC Foundation will work through the appropriate channels to ensure the donation is delivered responsibly, and we will continue to follow the progress of post-disaster recovery.

MEXC Foundation operates on three core pillars: Education, Empowerment, and Community Giving. This donation exemplifies the Foundation’s commitment to Community Giving—extending impact beyond the blockchain ecosystem to address humanitarian crises, disaster relief, and support for underserved communities worldwide.

Launched in August 2025 with a $30 million global commitment, MEXC Foundation is dedicated to accelerating responsible growth and inclusive adoption of blockchain and Web3. The Foundation recognizes that sustainable ecosystem development requires thriving, resilient communities as its foundation. When communities face crisis, MEXC Foundation responds.

This commitment extends globally. In October, MEXC Foundation mobilized emergency relief for Philippines earthquakes, delivering essential supplies to 225 displaced families across Cebu and Davao. By partnering Web3 communities with local civic organizations, the Foundation demonstrated how blockchain networks can rapidly coordinate disaster response at scale.

MEXC Foundation page is the impact-driven arm of MEXC Group, committed to accelerating responsible growth and inclusive adoption of blockchain and Web3 ecosystems. Through diverse initiatives, the Foundation fosters education, innovation, and equal access to opportunities on a global scale, making blockchain a force for positive and practical change worldwide.

