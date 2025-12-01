Zojapay, a subsidiary of ITH Holdings, has relaunched as Nigeria’s leading reward-driven payment platform, offering cashback, discounts, subscription bundles, and improved financial services for everyday transactions.

The platform now integrates bill payments, subscription management, and flexible loan features within a single app, aiming to simplify financial planning and deliver consistent value to users while addressing rising costs of essential services.

Powered by Providus Bank and Xpress Wallet, Zojapay emphasizes security, convenience, and customer-centric design, positioning itself as a smart companion for consumers and businesses in Nigeria’s digital payments ecosystem.

Zojapay, a subsidiary of ITH Holdings, has officially relaunched its payment platform with a refreshed identity and expanded capabilities, positioning it as Nigeria’s leading reward-driven solution for everyday bills, subscriptions, and essential digital services.

Powered by Providus Bank and Xpress Wallet (CBN Licensed), the enhanced platform now delivers greater value to users by transforming routine transactions into rewarding experiences through cashback, discounts, subscription bundles, and improved financial services.

The relaunch was announced during the opening of ITH Holdings’ newly redesigned office in Gbagada.

Announcing the relaunch, Mr. Olusegun Enitan Dada, Chief Executive Officer of ITH Holdings, stated that the renewed Zojapay reflects the Group’s commitment to building digital solutions that create value for everyday consumers. According to him, the evolved platform represents a strategic step toward improving financial access, convenience, and savings for individuals and businesses across Nigeria.

“Zojapay has been redesigned with the consumer at the center,” Mr. Dada said. “We are transforming routine payments into opportunities for users to save, earn, and access more value. This relaunch reinforces our mission to build technology that simplifies life, empowers people financially, and strengthens the digital economy.”

The new Zojapay introduces an enhanced reward system where users receive cashback, discounts, and exclusive benefits each time they pay for electricity, cable TV, internet, airtime, or other everyday services.

The company has also expanded its capabilities to include a comprehensive subscription offering that allows users to seamlessly access packages for internet and data bundles, streaming platforms, household essentials, and a variety of digital services within a single app. This positions Zojapay as an integrated platform that simplifies bill payments, subscription management, and financial planning while creating consistent value for users.

In addition, Zojapay is rolling out improved loan features that provide quick and flexible access to funds, enabling users to meet urgent financial needs without complicated processes. These enhancements are designed to address the increasing cost of essential services and the rising demand for convenient financial support.

Commenting on the relaunch, Mr. Ekundayo Kiyesi, Senior Growth and Partnership Manager, highlighted the platform’s focus on user experience and everyday impact.

“People are paying more than ever, yet feeling less rewarded,” he said. “With the new Zojapay, users not only pay their bills conveniently but also receive value back in the form of cashback, discounts, and exclusive deals. Our expanded subscription bundles allow them to secure great prices for services they use every day, and our flexible loan offerings ensure they can access support when they need it. Zojapay has become a smart companion built around real-life needs.”

The company reiterated that the platform was designed for simplicity, reliability, and security, ensuring users never miss important payments or valuable deals. The upgraded experience consolidates rewards, financial support, and daily transactions into a single intuitive interface. With its broadened features and renewed focus on customer value, the platform aims to deepen its footprint in Nigeria’s digital payments ecosystem.

About Zojapay

Zojapay is a digital payments and financial services platform under ITH Holdings that enables users to pay bills, manage subscriptions, access flexible loan services, and earn rewards on everyday transactions. Powered by Providus Bank and Xpress Wallet (CBN Licensed), Zojapay is committed to delivering secure, convenient, and value-driven financial experiences for consumers across Nigeria.