The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) issued an Air Operator Certificate (AOC) to Heliconia–EAN Aero Nigeria Limited, authorising the company to begin charter flight operations in the country.

“The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has issued an Air Operator Certificate (AOC) to Heliconia–EAN Aero Nigeria Limited to commence charter operations in Nigeria.

“The presentation ceremony, held on the 1st December, 2025 at the NCAA Corporate Headquarters in Abuja, was led by the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Capt. Chris Najomo,” the statement read in part.

More insights

According to the statement, Capt. Najomo noted that the seamless certification process demonstrated Nigeria’s commitment to improving the ease of doing business while maintaining strict aviation safety standards.

He added that the Authority would step up active surveillance and continuous monitoring of all certified operators to ensure full compliance with safety regulations and safeguard industry credibility.

Heliconia–EAN Aero Nigeria is now authorised to commence charter services following the completion of mandatory regulatory requirements.

What you should know

Heliconia–EAN Aero Nigeria’s AOC approval for charter services follows another certification issued earlier in 2025 to 3 Horizons Limited, which also met the required conditions to operate charter services.

An AOC is an official document confirming that an airline has the personnel, equipment, facilities, and safety standards required for commercial operations.

It ensures regulatory compliance, operational and financial viability, and provides credibility in the market.

The approvals for Heliconia–EAN Aero Nigeria and 3 Horizons Limited highlight recent activity in Nigeria’s charter aviation segment and reflect the continued entry of new operators into the market.