Leading financial media platform, Nairametrics, is set to host a nationwide financial literacy webinar to equip students in tertiary institutions across Nigeria with the knowledge and skills required to make smart financial decisions early in life.

The Webinar, themed “From Allowance to Assets: Turning Small Money into Big Wins” will hold on December 6, 2025, via Zoom.

The virtual event targeting 1,000 participants will bring together undergraduates from universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education, providing them with practical tools to transform small stipends and allowances into long-term financial growth.

Bridging Nigeria’s youth financial knowledge gap

In a rapidly evolving economy, many young Nigerians struggle with budgeting, saving, and investing due to limited financial literacy. This often leads to poor financial habits that they carry into adulthood. Nairametrics recognises this gap and is committed to empowering the next generation with the right financial mindset.

“As a platform focused on financial intelligence, we believe it is essential to help young Nigerians build the right foundation for lifelong financial success,” Nairametrics said in a statement.

“This webinar will equip students with the mindset and practical strategies they need to turn small income streams into real assets,” the company added.

According to the company, the Webinar aims to:

Empower students to make sound financial decisions.

Teach smart saving habits and beginner-friendly investment opportunities.

Instil financial discipline and independence among Nigerian youth.

Confirmed speakers include Head, Trading and Products at Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX), Abimbola Babalola; Head of Marketing and Partnerships at Invest Bamboo Ltd (Bamboo), Ugo Iwuchukwu; and Portfolio Manager at Cowrywise Financial Technology Limited, Temitope Ogbontolu.

Key discussion areas

Participants will gain insights into understanding personal finance; building sustainable saving habits; and exploring low-risk investment options.

Other topics of discussion include using digital platforms and fintech tools for financial growth, and avoiding common financial mistakes made by students.

By the end of the webinar, students will be equipped to budget better, save smarter, and explore investment opportunities with confidence.

Are you a student ready to upgrade to financial smartness? Click here to register.