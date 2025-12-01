Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, on Monday presented a N985.9 billion Appropriation Bill for the 2026 fiscal year to the Kaduna State House of Assembly, describing it as a “people-oriented budget” designed to consolidate gains in security, infrastructure, education, and rural development.

The proposal is about N200 billion higher than the N790 billion budget presented for 2025.

Speaking at Lugard Hall, the Governor said the draft bill was not only a constitutional requirement but “a solemn civic engagement anchored on transparency, equity and citizens’ welfare.”

“The budget embodies renewal, resilience and a far-reaching vision for progress in every home, ward and local government.”

Extensive consultation process

Sani disclosed that the 2026 budget was prepared through one of the most extensive consultation exercises ever conducted in the state.

Stakeholders included traditional leaders, civil society organisations, women and youth groups, academia, business leaders, and vulnerable populations across all 23 local government areas.

He noted that contributions from farmers, traders, teachers, artisans, persons with disabilities, and widows formed a major part of the fiscal framework, strengthening participatory governance.

Budget breakdown

The draft budget projects N734.2 billion in recurrent revenue and N251.6 billion in capital receipts. Capital expenditure accounts for 71% of the proposal, reflecting the administration’s development priorities.

Sectoral allocations include:

Education – 25%

Infrastructure – 25%

Health – 15%

Agriculture – 11%

Security – 6%

Social development – 5%

Governance – 5%

Climate action – 4%

The Governor also announced that each of Kaduna’s 255 wards would receive N100 million for community-selected projects under the Ward Development Committee initiative, which he described as “the largest grassroots budgeting model in the country.”

Review of 2025 achievements

Reflecting on the 2025 fiscal year, Sani described it as a period of “remarkable achievements and resilient advancement” despite economic pressures, fluctuating federal allocations, and persistent security challenges.

On security, he said Kaduna continued to confront banditry, kidnapping, and communal tensions, but improved collaboration with federal agencies had restored calm in several troubled communities.

Farmlands reopened, schools previously shut due to insecurity resumed operations, and divided communities began reconciling under the Kaduna Peace Model.

The Governor reported that the state is implementing 140 road projects covering 1,335 kilometres, with 64 already completed. He said the new roads are opening economic corridors and reconnecting long-neglected settlements.

He highlighted reforms in the transport sector, including the upcoming Kaduna Bus Rapid Transit (KBRT) system, the first in Northern Nigeria, featuring CNG-powered buses, digital ticketing, and a 24km dedicated corridor.

Other projects include:

Interstate Bus Terminal in Kakuri (75% complete)

Subsidised transport scheme saving residents over N500 million

Kaduna Light Rail project (Phase I: Rigachikun–Sabon Tasha; Phase II: Millennium City–Rigasa)

Major bus park construction underway

Agriculture and food security

Sani said over 500,000 hectares of abandoned farmland had been recovered, while feeder roads, markets, and extension services were revitalised to boost productivity.

Agricultural investment rose from N1.4 billion in 2023 to N74.2 billion in 2025, enabling the distribution of more than 900 trucks of free fertiliser and expanded support for irrigation, mechanisation, livestock vaccination, and seed improvement.

He also cited the African Development Bank–supported $510 million Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone, positioning Kaduna as an emerging agro-industrial hub.

Education and health

Describing education as the “cornerstone” of Kaduna’s development strategy, Sani said 535 schools were reopened, and more than 300,000 out-of-school children returned to classrooms in 2025, following a 40% reduction in tertiary institution fees.

Key achievements include:

Construction of 736 classrooms

Renovation of 1,220 classrooms

Training for over 33,000 teachers

Establishment of bilingual schools and vocational hubs

In health, all 255 Primary Healthcare Centres were upgraded to Level 2 status. The government renovated 15 general hospitals, completed five more, and inaugurated the 300-bed Bola Tinubu Specialist Hospital.

Other initiatives include implementing CONMESS and CONHESS for health workers, strengthening emergency response services, building an oxygen plant, improving the state medical warehouse, and earmarking N1 billion for health insurance for vulnerable households.

The Governor also outlined strides in vocational training, including the establishment of the Institute of Vocational Training and Skills Development in Rigachikun, two satellite campuses, partnerships with Microsoft and Google, and the remodelling of Panteka Market to support over 38,000 artisans.

Lawmakers’ response

Responding, Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon. Yusuf Liman, commended the Governor for presenting what he described as an “ambitious, comprehensive and development-driven” budget proposal.

He said the 2026 draft budget demonstrated a clear commitment to expanding rural infrastructure, strengthening human capital, and ensuring balanced growth across the state.

Liman applauded the Governor for granting lawmakers direct involvement in constituency projects—calling it a first in Kaduna’s history—and assured that the House would conduct a transparent review while collaborating with the Executive to accelerate development.