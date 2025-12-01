The Federal Government has called on Nigerians to assist in monitoring compliance with the withdrawal of police escorts from VIPs.

The appeal was made by President Bola Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Public Communication, Daniel Bwala, during an interview on TVC, highlighting the administration’s commitment to enforcing the directive.

Bwala emphasized the role of citizens in ensuring adherence to the order, urging them to document violations.

“If you identify a celebrity, a private sector person or any person who has the police against the executive order of the president, as much as you can capture evidence, whether a photograph or video,” he said.

The Special Adviser clarified that the withdrawal does not affect all government officials.

“The order of the president to withdraw with VIPs is not, in my view, all-encompassing. There are critical people in government that will have one form of security or the other,” he said

He added that other security agencies, such as the State Security Service (SSS) and Civil Defence, would provide protection where necessary.

“It could be SSS, civil defence and not police will be there to help you. But police have no business being with you,” he added

Backstory

Last week, President Bola Tinubu ordered the immediate withdrawal of police officers attached to VIPs across the country, directing that these personnel be redeployed to core policing duties.

The decision followed a meeting in Abuja with top security officials, including the police, Air Force and army chiefs, as well as the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS).

According to the government, too many police officers have been tied up providing security for VIPs, leaving remote and semi‑urban areas understaffed and vulnerable

According to the presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga, VIPs who still require security protection are now mandated to request armed escorts from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The directive also aligns with President Tinubu’s concern over diminishing police visibility in rural areas. He also approved the recruitment of 30,000 additional police personnel, accompanied by upgraded training facilities to ensure well-equipped and highly trained officers are deployed nationwide.

Enforcement and accountability

Bwala highlighted the importance of following the presidential directive, framing it as a measure of the president’s authority.

“Now if we have evidence of violation of the order of the president by anybody what I mean by anybody is anybody appointed by the president that flouts the presidential order we are happy to have that information so we can judge whether the president is a man who stands on his word or a president that can be bended by people who undermine the instruction or directive of the president. Nigerian people get the record, get the picture, get anything,” he said.

He further stressed the constitutional implications for those who fail to comply, adding that anybody who undermines an order of the president is violating the provisions of the Constitution.