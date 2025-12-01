Climate Governance Initiative Nigeria hosted its first Directors’ Engagement Series in Lagos to strengthen board-level understanding of climate-related disclosures and the implications of IFRS S1 and S2 for Nigerian companies.

The event, held in collaboration with the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, provided practical insights on ISSB standards, board responsibilities, and strategies for navigating Nigeria’s sustainability reporting transition.

CGI Nigeria reaffirmed its commitment to equipping directors with tools and knowledge for effective climate governance, emphasizing accountability, transparency, and resilience in corporate leadership.

Climate Governance Initiative (CGI) Nigeria, on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, hosted the first edition of its Directors’ Engagement Series, a closed-door convening dedicated to strengthening board-level understanding of climate-related disclosures and the implications of IFRS S1 and S2 for Nigerian companies.

The session took place at the Lagos Continental Hotel and brought together board directors, regulators and subject-matter experts for a focused conversation on climate governance.

The engagement, organised in collaboration with the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC), provided directors with practical insight into the evolving sustainability reporting landscape and the growing expectations placed on boards globally and locally.

Facilitators explored the strategic relevance of the ISSB standards, the responsibilities they place on organisations, and the steps companies must take as Nigeria progresses toward adoption.

Speaking at the event, Olawunmi Asekun, the Executive Director of CGI Nigeria said:

“Boards play a central role in how organisations address climate risks and advance sustainable practices. As global reporting standards evolve, directors must be equipped with the insight and foresight to guide disclosure, strengthen oversight, and ensure their companies lead responsibly in the transition to a sustainable future.”

Participants engaged on the challenges and opportunities emerging from the new reporting regime, including geopolitical shifts shaping sustainability disclosures, the increasing scrutiny from investors and stakeholders, and the need for boards to build internal capacity while fostering accountability across their organisations. Experts from KPMG Nigeria and other industry leaders shared perspectives that grounded the discussions in local realities.

CGI Nigeria reaffirmed its commitment to supporting directors as they navigate the complexities of climate governance and sustainability reporting.

The Directors’ Engagement Series will continue to serve as a platform for meaningful dialogue, equipping board leaders with the insight and tools they need to guide their organisations responsibly and contribute to a more transparent and resilient corporate landscape.