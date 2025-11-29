Nigeria’s music industry has become one of the world’s most dynamic creative exports, with Afrobeats now a central force in global pop culture.

The Afrobeats ecosystem is not only culturally influential but economically significant.

PwC estimates it contributes roughly $2 billion annually to the $26 billion global music economy.

Within Nigeria, the industry is valued at $1.8 billion and projected to reach $14.8 billion by 2025.

While superstar artists drive global attention, a new generation of music video directors has been critical to the industry’s growth. Their cinematic, narrative-driven videos have propelled Nigerian music to international audiences, with some of their works individually surpassing 100 million views on YouTube, a key measure of performance and revenue.

By raising production standards, these directors have positioned Nigerian music as a polished global product, opening doors to brand partnerships, international collaborations, and expanding cross-market demand.

Egwu Chike-130M views

Running to You” by Chike featuring Simi-93M views Director Pink, born Praise Onyeagwalam, has rapidly become one of the standout visual innovators in Nigeria’s fast-expanding creative industry. As founder of Pinkline Films, she entered the scene in 2020 with Philomena and quickly gained national attention with Chike and Simi’s Running To You, which became the most-viewed Nigerian music video in the first half of 2021. Her versatility has positioned her as a sought-after collaborator across Afrobeats, gospel, and contemporary pop, working with artists including Wizkid, Mercy Chinwo, Lil Kesh, and Oxlade. Pink has also expanded into narrative content, producing the short horror film Lady Koikoi in 2021 a modern take on a popular Nigerian folktale. Her videography continues to grow with high-visibility projects such as Egwu (Chike ft. Mohbad), Abracadabra (Wizkid, Skiibii, Naira Marley & Rexxie), and Hard to Find (Chike ft. Flavour).