TECNO, the Official Global Partner of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (“AFCON”) Morocco 2025, just unveiled its continent-wide 2025 campaign, “Power Your Moment”, celebrating the joy, passion, and defining triumphs that shape this iconic tournament.

Built to highlight how TECNO’s cutting-edge AI ecosystem elevates every meaningful moment in the lives of young Africans, the brand is rolling out a dynamic lineup of creative, interactive, and culturally engaging experiences throughout AFCON 2025.

Leading the campaign is the debut of TECNO’s new musical brand film, also titled “Power Your Moment”, a vivid and vibrant narrative showcasing how the TECNO AI ecosystem fuels the pivotal moments of the young African’s everyday life.

Amplifying this spirit is a standout collaboration with Afrobeats sensation Joeboy, TECNO Power Moment Featured Artist. His original soundtrack and cultural influence infuse the campaign with the unmistakable rhythm and energy of today’s African youth.

TECNO’s new brand campaign is rooted in a powerful insight: Africa’s young generation stands at a pivotal moment. They are ambitious, restless, and determined, a rising force refusing to be defined by limitations. They dream bigger, work harder, and demand tools that match their aspirations.

Recognizing this unsettled energy and transforms it into momentum, TECNO now provides powerful cutting-edge AI product ecosystem and technology that doesn’t just keep up with their ambitions but propels them forward.

The heart of the new brand films tells how TECNO AI integrates naturally into the daily lives of these young changemakers through the brand’s ecosystem of products. The narrative unfolds through four key emotional territories such as Power Your Joy, Power Your Rise, Power Your Future, and Power Your Creativity.

Each represents pivotal moments where intention transforms into action through TECNO AI features. From a Moroccan family enjoying a superior match experience with TECNO AI glasses and TECNO Slim, to a group of high-net-worth African leaders powering the younger generation of entrepreneurs; from a teenager studying more efficiently with TECNO AI support, and a group of young content creators leveling up their craft through TECNO AI-powered devices – every scene brings the theme to life through authentic yet epic moments. Together, they illustrate how Africans are harnessing technology with determination and passion to explore and build a brighter future.

“TECNO’s Power Your Moment manifesto speaks directly to the emotional core of this generation: their refusal to wait, their drive to prove themselves, and their belief that their time is now. TECNO AI and TECNO AI ecosystem doesn’t just enable, it powers the unstoppable momentum of Africa’s youth rising,” said Jack Guo, General Manager of TECNO.

From screen to street, TECNO is translating this message into tangible experiences across the continent. TECNO understands that inspiration is most powerful when paired with real interaction, which is why the brand is bringing its technology directly to young Africans. In AFCON host cities, TECNO will open Pop-Up Stores and Fan Zones where fans can explore the full ecosystem, smartphones, wearables, laptops, and AI-powered imaging, while celebrating the tournament.

Retail experiences will showcase how TECNO AI supports real moments, from capturing match-day highlights to seamlessly shifting tasks between devices. Technology-themed AFCON viewing parties will turn football nights into shared, innovation-led experiences with enhanced joy.

Online, AFCON-exclusive AI features will offer fans new tools to create, connect, and express their passion in ways that feel personal, creative, and authentic.

TECNO’s commitment goes deeper than access—it’s about recognition and empowerment. As part of its AFCON 2025 campaign, TECNO is set to launch #PowerYourMoment – a Pan-African creator initiative celebrating creativity, culture, and personal aspiration across the continent.

Running from November 28 to December 5, TECNO invites young creators to reinterpret four emotional themes -Moment of Glory, Joy, Rising, Creativity-through photos and videos featuring TECNO devices.

A TikTok LIVE challenge will take place from November 28 to December 11 , with a strong focus on Morocco, Algeria and Egypt, offering a dynamic stage for creators to express personal achievement, optimism, and creative identity. Joeboy’s dedicated brand TVC will serve as a unifying thread for participants.

Both initiatives will culminate in the selection of 60 top creators, who will be invited to Morocco during AFCON 2025 to attend the Opening Ceremony, explore TECNO’s Pop-Up Store, take part in an exhibition match with AFCON legends, and join TECNO GLORY NIGHT, an exclusive gala dinner alongside players, creators, and representatives of the brand.

With “Power Your Moment”, TECNO presents a campaign that bridges technology, culture, and individual aspiration at a pivotal moment for African football.

As AFCON Morocco 2025 approaches, the brand aims to inspire people across the continent to seize every opportunity, share their stories, and embrace the potential of AI-enabled creativity.

Through this campaign, TECNO affirms its commitment to uplifting a new generation to define their own journey, and truly power their moment.