The Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Space Research and Development Agency to deploy satellite technology for agricultural traceability, farmland monitoring and deforestation-free supply chain verification.

The move is part of a broader strategy to keep Nigeria competitive in global markets and safeguard billions of dollars in export value.

The agreement was sealed during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding that outlines how both parties will work together.

Sen. Abubakar Kyari, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, described the event as both strategic and symbolic.

“It is strategic because it equips Nigeria with the systems required to remain competitive in global markets.

“It is symbolic because it represents our collective resolve to protect our farmers, modernise our value chains and build an agricultural sector that stands strong on the global stage,” he said.

Kyari said President Bola Tinubu had made it clear that agriculture remains central to Nigeria’s national strategy for economic renewal, stability and inclusive growth.

How the traceability system will work

According to the minister, the MoU sets the structure for a national traceability and environmental monitoring system.

“NASRDA will provide satellite imagery, real time monitoring and technical leadership, while the ministry coordinates farmer engagement, policy integration and nationwide implementation,” he said.

As part of the event, the government also unveiled the National White Paper on Strategy for European Union Deforestation Regulation Compliance. The EUDR now requires agricultural exports to be traceable to exact farm boundaries, legally produced and verifiably deforestation-free.

Kyari warned that Nigeria risks losing over one billion dollars in direct export earnings and more than $3 billion in total economic value each year if it fails to adapt to these new rules.

“We can build a transparent, efficient and globally trusted agricultural economy. We can open new premium markets, attract stronger investment and deliver better incomes for our farmers.

“We remain fully committed to getting this right. We will not build a system that leaves any farmer behind. We will not allow global regulations to undermine Nigerian livelihoods.

“We will not miss this opportunity to build a technologically driven, globally respected and economically vibrant agricultural sector,” he said.

More details

The Director-General of NASRDA, Dr Mathew Adepoju, said the agency is committed to supporting the ministry through satellite technology and ensuring full implementation of the MoU. He said the agency will continue to work closely with the ministry to strengthen ongoing programmes and initiatives.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Dr Marcus Ogunbiyi, described the move as a significant step toward building a stronger agricultural system, noting that traceability and deforestation concerns have become central issues in global markets.

Dr Tolulope Pius-Fadipe of the Nigeria Data Protection Commission also pledged support, especially in ensuring that citizens’ data is well protected throughout the process.