The Lagos State Government has expanded its Social Register, adding 172,927 newly identified vulnerable households in 2025 as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen social protection systems and ensure that government interventions reach those who need them most.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu disclosed this on Tuesday while presenting the state’s N4.237 trillion “Budget of Shared Prosperity” for the 2026 fiscal year to the Lagos State House of Assembly in Ikeja.

Sanwo-Olu noted that Lagos has made major progress in refining and expanding the State Social Register—its key instrument for identifying and supporting low-income and vulnerable residents.

As at the end of 2024, Sanwo-Olu stated, the register had captured 688,759 households and 2,681,507 individuals, forming one of the most extensive social databases in the country.

The Governor said, “A comprehensive verification exercise began in March 2025, during which 234,764 households were validated and confirmed as active and eligible beneficiaries.

“In August, we opened new registrations, capturing an additional 172,927 newly identified vulnerable households to date, with enumeration teams still present in communities across the State,” Governor Sanwo-Olu said.

More insights

Highlighting Lagos’ economic trajectory, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the state continues to stand tall as a continental powerhouse — Africa’s second-largest city economy after Cairo. He emphasized that the 2026 budget prioritises inclusive development, ensuring that the benefits of Lagos’ economic strength are shared equitably among residents.

The governor stressed that the expansion of the Social Register aligns with the administration’s broader agenda to deepen social protection, reduce poverty, and cushion economic vulnerabilities amid ongoing national reforms.

The governor proposed capital expenditure of N2.185 trillion and recurrent expenditure of N2.055 trillion, covering overheads, personnel, and debt servicing.

Breaking down the recurrent spending, Sanwo-Olu explained:

Overhead costs: N698.891 billion

Subventions: N201.216 billion

Dedicated expenditure: N184.139 billion

Total overhead allocation: N1.084 trillion

Personnel costs were pegged at N440.449 billion, while debt servicing included N143.876 billion in recurring debt charges and N383.404 billion for debt repayment.

Sanwo-Olu outlined allocations across key sectors:

General Public Service: N847.472 billion

Public Order and Safety: N147.040 billion

Economic Affairs: N1.372 trillion

Environment: N235.957 billion

Housing: N123.760 billion

Health: N338.449 billion

Education: N249.132 billion

Recreation and Culture: N54.682 billion

Social Protection: N70.024 billion

Lagos State has seen its IGR grow from N815.86 billion in 2023 to N1.26 trillion in 2024.

The governor said that as of the third quarter of 2025, the state had implemented N2.056 trillion of the 2025 Budget, representing 81% of the prorated estimate of N2.525 trillion.

What you should know

Yesterday, Nairametrics reported that the governor presented a record-breaking N4.237 trillion budget proposal for the 2026 fiscal year to the Lagos State House of Assembly.

In March, Lagos state cemented its position as one of Africa’s economic powerhouses, with its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) reaching $259 billion based on purchasing power parity (PPP).