The United Kingdom will begin strict enforcement of its Electronic Travel Authorisation requirement from 25 February 2026, meaning visitors from 85 non-visa countries will no longer be able to board flights or ferries to the UK without securing advance digital permission.

The announcement was issued by the UK Home Office as part of its broader plan to transition to a fully digital immigration and border system.

“Visitors from 85 nationalities, including the United States, Canada, and France, who do not need a visa will not be able to legally travel to the UK without an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) from 25 February 2026.

Enforcing will mean that everyone who wants to come to the UK must have digital permission through either an ETA or an eVisa. Carriers will be checking people before they travel,” they stated

Officials said the measure supports the shift toward a contactless UK border. Once enforcement starts, visitors travelling for tourism, business, family purposes, or transit through UK passport control must hold an ETA, even if they do not require a visa.

Background

The ETA system launched in October 2023 and has been running through a gradual rollout phase. More than 13.3 million applications have been submitted since the launch. Authorities explained that the early phase allowed travellers to get used to the system before it became mandatory.

During the rollout, the ETA was not strictly enforced. The Home Office said this decision helped reduce disruption and aligned with how countries like the United States and Canada rolled out similar systems.

Government statement

Minister for Migration and Citizenship Mike Tapp said the policy strengthens the government’s ability to screen travellers before they arrive.

“ETAs give us greater power to stop those who pose a threat from setting foot in the country and gives us a fuller picture of immigration,” he said.

Tapp added that the digital process will also support a smoother experience for visitors.

“Digitising the immigration system ensures the millions of people we welcome to the UK every year enjoy a more seamless travel experience,” he said.

Application process and processing times

Travellers must apply through the official UK ETA app and pay a £16 fee. Applicants will be required to submit personal information, passport details and travel plans.

Most decisions are issued automatically within minutes. However, the Home Office advises applicants to apply at least three working days before travel to allow time for cases that may require manual review.

An ETA grants permission to travel to the UK but does not override existing border checks. UK Border Force officers will continue to determine at the point of entry whether travellers meet all requirements.

Exemptions

British and Irish citizens do not need an ETA. The exemption also covers people who hold British nationality alongside another nationality.

The Home Office is advising dual nationals to travel with a valid British passport or certificate of entitlement. Failure to do so may lead to denial of boarding once the ETA becomes compulsory in February 2026.