Access Bank is set to unveil Detty Fusion, a consumer engagement and social impact initiative designed to offer seamless access to curated lifestyle, entertainment, and cultural experiences during Africa’s peak festive season.

Anchored on the Bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) agenda and longstanding commitment to supporting Nigeria’s creative economy, Detty Fusion will spotlight selected SMEs, creative entrepreneurs, event organizers, and service providers—enhancing their visibility and helping them reach wider audiences throughout the December festive period.

Positioned as a first-of-its-kind curated festive experience initiative, Detty Fusion is supporting the re-definition of how Nigerians discover seasonal activities.

The initiative supports bringing together verified partners across entertainment, mobility, hospitality, lifestyle, and wellness, providing customers with a safe and convenient gateway to explore event calendars, access ticketing links, enjoy exclusive festive offers, and engage with trusted service providers—all in one place.

Speaking ahead of the unveil, Ishmael Nwokocha, Head of Mobility at Access Bank, noted that:

“Every December, Nigerians look forward to moments that foster joy, connection, and celebration. With Detty Fusion, Access Bank is empowering customers to discover and engage with verified festive experiences, safely, conveniently, and without stress.”

He added that, “Detty Fusion reinforces our commitment to innovation, social impact, and uplifting the businesses and creative professionals who make the festive season special. This initiative reflects our ongoing dedication to enabling lifestyle experiences that extend beyond traditional banking.”

Detty Fusion strengthens Access Bank’s position as a lifestyle enabler by enhancing consumer convenience while creating shared value for the creative ecosystem.

This festive season promises to be more seamless, engaging, and impactful powered by Access Bank’s Detty Fusion initiative.

Click here Detty Fusion to join the waitlist to enjoy a memorable Detty December.