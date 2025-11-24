Jim Rogers, an investment whiz, best-selling author, and one of Wall Street’s towering personalities, once said in his book titled ‘Hot Commodities’ that if you want to be rich, become a farmer.

This statement set the tone for Episode 12 of Drinks and Mics, where hosts Ugodre and Arnold sit with Lanre Awojoodu, CEO of Sourcing and Produce, to uncover the untold realities of Nigeria’s agro industry.

Mr. Awojoodu begins by explaining that more than 90 percent of Nigeria’s annual crop farming takes place in the North, which is primarily driven by cultural practices, while tree crops such as cocoa and cashew dominate the South. He adds that most farmers still work on small plots of land instead of large, mechanized farms.

He goes on to describe how his company operates an outgrower model across five African countries, financing farmers, guaranteeing off-take, and maintaining strict quality standards through moisture checks, lab tests, and third-party inspections.

However, he notes that logistics remain a major hurdle, as long travel times and weak cold-chain infrastructure often led to spoilage, especially for fresh produce.

On financing, he explains that traditional banks struggle with agricultural lending, making dollar loans and private equity more dependable. He also highlights that rising insecurity affects investment decisions, pushing his company to expand into other African countries to manage risk.

He concludes by noting that poor storage systems, high interest rates, trade barriers, and weak long-term funding limit Nigeria’s competitiveness.

The episode ends with Arnold’s analysis of the Monetary Policy Rate, predicting a 200-basis-point cut from 27 percent to 25 percent.

Tune in for an honest and insightful discussion that shapes the future of Nigeria’s agro-industry.