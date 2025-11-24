TenTrade is hosting the Ibadan Edition of its Partnership Conference on November 29th, 2025, at Golden Tulip (Oduduwa Hall), focusing on empowering partnerships and expanding collaborations.

The event will bring together traders, influencers, fund managers, and introducing brokers to explore high-yield strategies, digital wealth opportunities, and mentorship in Africa’s evolving financial landscape.

TenTrade continues its mission of grassroots financial empowerment by making trading accessible and sustainable, building communities of financially enlightened Africans across major cities.

As financial literacy and digital trading gain unprecedented momentum across Africa, TenTrade continues to position itself as the bridge between ambition and opportunity, transforming lives one city at a time.

Following the success of its dynamic conferences in Uyo, Port Harcourt, Kano, Lagos, and Abuja, TenTrade is taking another strategic step forward with its next major event, The TenTrade Partnership Conference, Ibadan Edition, a continuation of its mission to redefine financial empowerment across the continent.

The event, themed “Empowering Partnerships and Expanding Collaborations,” is scheduled to be held on November 29th, 2025, at Golden Tulip (Oduduwa Hall), Ibadan, Nigeria, beginning at 9:00 AM.

A Vision Rooted in Consistency and Community

Since inception, TenTrade’s approach has remained clear, making trading accessible, profitable, and sustainable for everyone, from enthusiasts to experts.

Each conference in the TenTrade series has brought together a unique mix of introducing IBs, fund managers, content creators,Influencers, and seasoned traders to exchange insights, learn advanced strategies, and build trusted partnerships.

This city-by-city engagement model reflects TenTrade’s long-term commitment to inclusivity and grassroots growth.

Rather than centralizing opportunities, the firm takes financial education directly to regions that matter, empowering thousands of participants to make informed, confident financial decisions.

“Our commitment is to be present, to meet people where they are, and to help them build a sustainable financial lifestyle,” said Mr. Victor Ufot, Managing Director of TenTrade Africa.

“We’re not just hosting events; we’re building communities of financially enlightened Africans.”

Building Financial Lifestyles, Not Just Accounts

The upcoming Ibadan Edition reinforces the company’s broader belief that trading is not merely about transactions but transformation.

Through its Partner Program and Funded Trader Program, TenTrade continues to create opportunities for traders to access firm-backed capital, recurring revenue models, and globally regulated platforms, all designed to foster lasting financial growth.

At the TenTrade Africa Partnership Conference, Ibadan Edition, participants will explore practical, high-yield trading strategies, digital wealth-building opportunities, and mentorship frameworks that reflect Africa’s evolving financial ecosystem. The event will also highlight how partnerships and collaboration remain at the heart of sustainable financial success, echoing the theme, “Empowering Partnerships and Expanding Collaborations.”

Transforming Cities, Empowering Futures

Every city in the TenTrade journey represents more than a pin on the map; it represents progress.

From Lagos to Kano, Abuja to Port Harcourt, and now Ibadan, TenTrade’s consistency is crafting a legacy of transformation, mentorship, and partnership-driven prosperity.

The TenTrade Africa Partnership Conference, Ibadan Edition, taking place on November 29th, 2025, at Golden Tulip (Oduduwa Hall), will not only sustain that legacy but elevate it, marking yet another chapter in TenTrade’s ongoing story of building Africa’s financial future, one trader at a time.

To Register, Click on the link below: https://partners.tentrade.com/lp/ssa/conference/partnership-conference-ibadan-edition