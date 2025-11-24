TalkComms Summit 2025 will take place on November 29 in Lagos and virtually, aiming to equip students and young professionals with world-class communication skills under the theme “The Future of Communication: Trends, Tech & Transformation.”

The event will host over 200 on-site and 1,000 virtual participants, featuring keynote speakers and panelists from leading organizations across PR, corporate communications, digital media, journalism, tech, and creative industries.

Activities include keynote lectures, panel sessions, fireside chats, networking, student challenges, exhibitions, and brand activations, with free registration available via the official link: https://luma.com/3pxsgfwn.

As Africa’s digital and creative economies continue to expand, new research shows a widening gap between the skills graduates possess and what today’s communication and media industries require.

It is against this backdrop that TalkComms Summit 2025; the maiden edition of Africa’s first undergraduate-focused communication summit created to equip students, young professionals, and early-career storytellers with world-class communication skills, tools, and industry access will be held on Saturday, November 29, 2025, at Emerald Hall, The Zone, Gbagada, Lagos, with virtual access for participants across the continent.

Held under the theme “The Future of Communication: Trends, Tech & Transformation,” the TalkComms 2025 Summit aims to bridge the growing skills gap in Africa’s media and creative sector by convening over 200 students on-site and 1,000 virtually, alongside seasoned experts in public relations, corporate communications, digital media, journalism, content strategy, tech, and creative industries.

“Across Africa, thousands of young communicators graduate each year with talent and ambition, but without access, mentorship, or practical exposure,” said Oluwasegun Ogundairo, Convener of TalkComms. “TalkComms was built to change that. This summit is more than an event; it is an entry point into the professional world for the next generation of storytellers shaping the continent.”

The 2025 edition will feature keynote speakers and panelists from leading organisations, including: Gboyega Akosile, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Muhammad Eyinfunjowo, Global Communications Executive; Hassan Uthman, Marketing & Business Consultant; Emmanuel Azubuike, Chief Storyteller, WorkSmart AI; Oluchi Ezene, Creative Content Lead, KraksTV; Safe Richards, Content Creator; Afolabi Abiodun, Founder, Excelsior Writing; Raman Abiola, Editor-in-Chief, Legit.ng; Francisca Udechukwu, Brand Manager and Storytelling Specialist; Damilare Ololade, Founder, University X; Israel Iyonsi, AI & Software Engineering; Bekere Amassoma, Program manager, Oracle, Sub Saharan Africa; Grace Oyeniyi, HR & Practice Development Director, Bloomfield LP, Abegunde Emmanuel, Chief Operating Officer, Jackson, Etti & Edu, Keneth Emodi, Journalist, Abiosun Anjolaoluwa, PR Consultant and Adegbite Soledayo, Filmmaker.

The summit will feature keynote speeches, fireside chats, and panel discussions exploring communication trends, AI and the future of content, storytelling for impact, the future of work, and the evolving media landscape and would be hosted by seasoned event comperes; Moyosoreoluwa Eleso and Olayanju Theophilus.

TalkComms was founded as Africa’s first platform dedicated to supporting undergraduates aspiring to careers in: Public Relations, Corporate Communications, Journalism, Advertising, Digital Media, Content Strategy and Brand Storytelling.

Through community programs, summits, workshops, and editorial storytelling, TalkComms connects young people with mentors, industry leaders, and practical knowledge they often lack access to in traditional academic environments.

“We believe storytelling is the heartbeat of Africa’s future,” said Ifeoluwa Johnson, Co-Convener, TalkComms Summit, 2025. “Our mission is clear: Connect. Equip. Amplify, and ensure that the next generation has a seat at the table.”

This year’s summit will feature: keynote lecture, three major panel sessions, interactive student challenges, networking opportunities, virtual participation across Africa, Exhibitions and brand activation zones, live interviews, student features and games. It is a summit designed for maximum engagement.

TalkComms 2025 is supported by partners including Africa Comicade, Nairametrics, Rosella Nigeria, Firefly innovations, with additional partnerships currently underway with media platforms, youth networks, and educational institutions.

Registration is open and free for all students and young professionals. Attendees can reserve their spot via the official link: https://luma.com/3pxsgfwn

About TalkComms Africa

TalkComms is an emerging African hub for young and aspiring communicators. We provide learning opportunities, mentorship, career pathways, and storytelling platforms designed to prepare students and early-career professionals for the evolving future of media, communication, and digital storytelling in Africa.