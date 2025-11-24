Former presidential candidate Peter Obi has criticised the Federal Government for prioritising politics over the welfare of citizens amid rising insecurity, lawlessness, and institutional decay in Nigeria.

He highlighted that the turmoil is not a product of fate but the consequence of collective leadership failures that allow insecurity, lawlessness, and institutional decay to thrive.

“No serious nation survives on excuses, indifference, or absentee leadership. What we are witnessing is not inevitable; it is the direct consequence of we the leaders not valuing human life. Nigeria is bleeding because those elected to protect the nation have chosen comfort over courage, politics over people, and power over purpose,” he said

Insecurity and violence across the nation

Obi highlighted a series of tragic and violent incidents over the past 10 days, underlining the breadth of insecurity affecting Nigerians:

On 11/11/25, six senior directors from the Ministry of Defence were kidnapped along the Kogi axis.

On 15/11/25, a senior military officer, a Brigadier General, was brutally executed.

On 16/11/25, 64 civilians, including women and children, were abducted in Zamfara, with casualties reported.

On 17/11/25, 25 schoolgirls were abducted in Kebbi State, and their Vice Principal was killed.

On 18/11/25, worshippers in a church in Kwara State were attacked, leaving some dead and 38 abducted.

Also on 18/11/25, a crisis at PDP Wadata Plaza escalated due to the actions of some security agents.

On 18/11/25, during the All Nigeria Judges’ Conference, judges were reportedly seen standing as an APC partisan song played ahead of the President’s address.

On 19/11/25, soldiers heading to rescue abducted schoolgirls in Kebbi were ambushed.

On 21/11/25, over 300 schoolchildren and 12 teachers were abducted from a Catholic school in Niger State.

On 22/11/25, bandits opened fire on farmers in Kaduna, killing one on 23/11/25, terrorists ambushed and killed five police officers while injuring two in Sabon Sara, Darazo LGA, Bauchi State.

Obi also referenced reports of the abduction of 13 female farmers in Askira-Uba LGA of Borno State by suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists.

Duty of government

Obi emphasised that governance is a responsibility, not a title. Leaders are expected to protect every child, every community, and every citizen, demonstrating competence, compassion, and active engagement when it matters most.

He argued that Nigeria’s current challenges are not the result of fate but of collective leadership failures that have allowed insecurity, lawlessness, and institutional decay to thrive. Each day, new tragedies highlight the absence of competent, compassionate, responsive, and responsible leadership.

He also expressed empathy for Nigerians affected by the recent wave of violence, highlighting that citizens deserve safety and peace. Obi underlined the importance of a government that prioritises the lives of its people over politics and called for a renewed commitment to building a Nigeria capable of overcoming insecurity and governance failures.

What you should know

As part of a broader wave of abductions across Nigeria, armed men invaded a church during a prayer service on 19 November at Christ Apostolic Church in Eruku, Kwara State.

Days later, on November 21, another abduction occurred at St. Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary School in Papiri, Agwara LGA of Niger State. Armed men stormed the school hostels in the early hours, catching security forces off guard

Yesterday, the President announced the rescue of all 38 worshippers abducted. In addition, 51 of the missing students from St. Mary’s School in Niger State were safely recovered, highlighting the federal government’s active role in ongoing rescue and stabilisation efforts.

In response to these and other security threats, President Tinubu convened an extended security meeting at the State House with the heads of Nigeria’s defence and intelligence agencies. To further strengthen national security, he ordered the withdrawal of police personnel assigned to Very Important Persons, directing their redeployment to core policing duties in communities, particularly in remote areas with limited police presence.

He also approved the recruitment of 30,000 additional police officers and initiated collaboration with state governments to upgrade police training facilities nationwide to improve frontline security, ensure timely response to threats.