The Federal Government has said it is considering filling a non-flowing lagoon to replace a 3-kilometre bridge on the ongoing Lekki Deep Seaport–Epe–Ijebu-Ode access road.

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, made the disclosure during an inspection of the project on Sunday, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He added that the project is on course for completion within 21 months.

Umahi noted that the Federal Government, China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) — the contractor handling the project — Dangote Group, and the Lagos State Government are holding discussions to redesign that section of the project.

The report added, “On challenges being addressed, Umahi said discussions were ongoing with China Harbour, Dangote Group and Lagos State Government to redesign a section”of the project where a three-kilometre bridge might be replaced with backfilling across a non-flowing lagoon.”

Umahi also highlighted other challenges affecting the project, including a shrine located on the project corridor, which has caused minor delays. Umahi said the shrine must be removed, adding that he would personally intervene if the community failed to do so.

Additionally, concerns around gas pipelines supplying the Dangote Refinery and Lekki Free Zone and the need to engage community stakeholders have been factored into project planning.

More insights

The Minister revealed that the ongoing Lekki Deep Seaport–Epe–Ijebu-Ode access road is a 50km project featuring two 25km carriageways, each with three lanes, and includes major bridges spanning 3.5km and 2.4km. The project is designed to enhance connectivity to the Lekki Deep Seaport and support regional transport efficiency.

Umahi said the Federal Government has paid 30% of the project cost, while China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) will fund the remaining 70% through an Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Finance (EPC+F) arrangement.

The financing is structured so that the loan will be repaid via tolls once the road becomes operational.

He expressed confidence in CHEC’s ability to deliver the project on schedule, citing the contractor’s experience with major infrastructure works, including the Lekki Deep Seaport and the Keffi–Makurdi Super Highway.

CHEC’s Managing Director, Jason Wang, assured that the company would deliver a high-quality project without excuses, while government officials highlighted that strong transparency safeguards are in place to ensure proper oversight.