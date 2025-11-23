The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced a plan to invest $1 billion in artificial intelligence infrastructure and services across Africa, a move designed to accelerate digital transformation and strengthen its geopolitical footprint on the continent.

The initiative, revealed by Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, UAE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during the G20 Summit in Johannesburg on Saturday, positions the Gulf nation as a key driver of Africa’s AI-powered development, Bloomberg reported.

The investment package, according to Al Hajeri, will focus on expanding digital infrastructure, modernising government services, and boosting productivity across critical sectors.

“It will provide access to AI computing power, technical expertise, and global partnerships,” he said. “It aims to support developing countries to overcome key developmental challenges by integrating AI technologies into these sectors.”

The UAE, which is spending billions of dollars on AI at home and in the US, is now the fourth-largest investor in Africa, according to Al Hajeri.

The AI plan will support African nations in delivering projects in education, agriculture, health care, digital identity and climate adaptation, according to the minister.

“Our goal now is to ensure these capabilities benefit partners across the global South, and that no country is left behind in the AI age,” he said.

Experts say the investment could boost Africa’s competitiveness, especially as global demand for AI solutions accelerates. Improved digital identity systems could streamline access to social services.

What you should know

In June, Nairametrics reported that the Federal Government of Nigeria sealed a landmark partnership with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to equip seven million Nigerian youths with cutting-edge digital skills, entrepreneurial training, and global exposure.

This agreement was reached during a high-level delegation led by Nigeria’s Minister of Youth Development, Mr. Ayodele Olawande, to the UAE.

During the visit, the Nigerian team met with the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre (Sheraa), one of the region’s most respected innovation hubs, to establish collaborative initiatives under the Nigerian Youth Academy (NiYA).

Also, at the ongoing G-20 Summit, President Bola Tinubu suported the creation of global ethical standards for Artificial Intelligence (AI), insisting that the rapidly advancing technology must remain “a servant of humanity.”

He also urged world leaders to ensure value addition for critical minerals at source so that African communities benefit from their own resources.

Tinubu had postponed his scheduled trips to the 20th G20 Summit and the 7th AU–EU Summit, held in Johannesburg, South Africa, and Luanda, Angola, citing “security breaches” in Kebbi and Kwara States.