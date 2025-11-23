Tyres are the only points of contact between a vehicle and the road, making them critical for safety, performance, and comfort. They carry the vehicle’s load, enable acceleration, braking, and turning, and influence ride quality and fuel efficiency.
The right tyre ensures stability, proper traction, and even wear, which is especially important given Nigeria’s diverse and often challenging road conditions.
Nigeria has a wide variety of tyre brands available, but some stand out for their popularity among motorists. Popularity reflects several factors, including OEM fitments on vehicles, affordability, and overall performance. To identify the most popular brands, Nairametrics spoke with tyre dealers, car sellers, and motorists to gather insights on usage, performance, and appeal.
Simple practices can also help tyres last longer and perform consistently. Regular rotation, maintaining recommended inflation pressures, avoiding overloading, and careful driving over rough roads all contribute to smoother rides and better value from tyres.
RoadX tyres are produced by the Sailun Group, a Chinese manufacturer established in 2002. They are designed using modern rubber compounds and reinforced steel belting, which helps extend tread life and improve stability on Nigerian roads.
Several product lines are available locally, including the DU71 UHP series and the H11 series, with sizes ranging from 13 inches to 20 inches. These tyres are used on passenger cars, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles. Motorists in Nigeria note that RoadX tyres provide reliable grip on both dry and wet roads, stable handling for daily driving, and adequate comfort for city and highway travel.
RoadX tyres are generally more affordable, with prices for passenger and SUV models ranging from N60,000 to N120,000 depending on size. They perform best on paved roads and may be less suited for rough off-road conditions.
