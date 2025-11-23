Tyres are the only points of contact between a vehicle and the road, making them critical for safety, performance, and comfort. They carry the vehicle’s load, enable acceleration, braking, and turning, and influence ride quality and fuel efficiency.

The right tyre ensures stability, proper traction, and even wear, which is especially important given Nigeria’s diverse and often challenging road conditions.

Nigeria has a wide variety of tyre brands available, but some stand out for their popularity among motorists. Popularity reflects several factors, including OEM fitments on vehicles, affordability, and overall performance. To identify the most popular brands, Nairametrics spoke with tyre dealers, car sellers, and motorists to gather insights on usage, performance, and appeal.

Simple practices can also help tyres last longer and perform consistently. Regular rotation, maintaining recommended inflation pressures, avoiding overloading, and careful driving over rough roads all contribute to smoother rides and better value from tyres.