A former Governor of Anambra State and the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has warned that the conviction of Nnamdi Kanu could worsen national tensions in the country.

Obi made the statement in a post on his official X account on Saturday, days after the Federal High Court in Abuja convicted and sentenced Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

According to Obi, the government’s approach overlooked the underlying grievances and missed a critical opportunity for dialogue that could have reduced tension.

Obi argued that Kanu’s arrest, detention, and subsequent conviction represent a missed opportunity to address legitimate concerns through constructive engagement.

“The news of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s conviction should compel every well-meaning Nigerian to pause and reflect. This is coming at a time when our beloved nation is facing severe economic hardship, insecurity, and the consequences of poor governance. Rather than reducing tension, this unfortunate development may well only aggravate it.

“I have always maintained that Mazi Kanu should never have been arrested. His arrest, detention, and now conviction represent a failure of leadership and a misunderstanding of the issues at stake,” Obi’s post read in part.

More insights

The former Labour Party presidential candidate emphasized that the grievances raised by Kanu were not insurmountable and could have been resolved through wisdom, empathy, and a willingness to listen.

He warned that the government’s handling of the case has deepened mistrust and created an avoidable distraction at a time when citizens are already struggling with economic hardship and insecurity.

While some may insist that the law has taken its course, Obi stressed that leadership often requires more than a strict, mechanical application of the law. He noted that nations frequently resort to negotiated settlements, political solutions, or even amnesty when legal processes alone cannot serve the broader interest of peace and stability.

Obi called on the Presidency, the Council of State, and credible statesmen to pursue reconciliation and inclusive governance, urging leaders to prioritize healing over hostility and dialogue over division.

Backstory

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday convicted and sentenced Nnamdi Kanu for terrorism, following his role in issuing “sit-at-home” orders that disrupted banks, schools, and economic activities across the Southeast, particularly on Mondays. The court described these actions as “terrorist acts against Nigeria.”

Justice James Omotosho delivered the judgment in Kanu’s trial on alleged treasonable felony and terrorism charges brought by the Federal Government. He had earlier dismissed Kanu’s no-case submission, ruling that prima facie evidence presented by the Department of State Services (DSS) required “some explanation” from Kanu. However, Kanu refused to enter a defence, leading the court to rely solely on the prosecution’s evidence.

The Federal Government accused Kanu of issuing threats via broadcasts, warning that anyone who flouted the sit-at-home order would face consequences and allegedly inciting insurrection. The prosecution noted that banks, schools, markets, and petrol stations remained largely closed on Mondays. Kanu denied the allegations in the original 2015 case, which recommenced before Justice Omotosho in 2025.

In convicting Kanu, Justice Omotosho held that acts of terrorism are punishable by life imprisonment. He cited broadcasts in which Kanu threatened harm against the Federal Government and Nigerians, including members of his own community. The judge noted that Kanu referred to Nigeria as a “zoo” and the Southeast as “Biafra,” demonstrating awareness of his actions.

Kanu was convicted on multiple counts: terrorism, sit-at-home directives that shut down banks and schools, leadership of a proscribed organization, and incitement of terrorism and attacks on state institutions.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment for terrorism, 20 years for the sit-at-home directive, and additional convictions for the other offences. The court also ordered that Kanu be held in a protective custody facility and restricted his access to digital devices except under the supervision of the office of the National Security Adviser.