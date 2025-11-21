U.S. Congressman Jonathan L. Jackson rejected what he described as the “dangerous fiction” that Nigeria is engaged in a one-sided religious war targeting Christians.

Speaking at a US congressional hearing on the matter in Washington, DC, on Thursday, Jackson said the portrayal of a Christian persecution in Nigeria felt “simplistic” and does not account for the country’s diversity.

Jackson warned that such narratives oversimplify one of Africa’s most complex and diverse societies, and risk fueling further misunderstanding and polarisation.

“A country of nearly 240 million people, home to 250 ethnic groups and two major religions – Christianity and Islam – that have coexisted and built a society together for generations. The idea that this nation (Nigeria) simply engaged in a one-sided religious war, I believe, is dangerous fiction.” He said.

Rejecting a Simplistic Narrative

Jackson criticised the rising international portrayal of Christian persecution in Nigeria as “simplistic,” stressing that the country’s insecurity is driven by multiple factors, including banditry, terrorism, communal clashes, economic distress, and governance weaknesses, none of which neatly fit a single-faith explanation.

“The current government, led by President Tinubu, a Muslim married to a Christian, reflects this complexity. Out of 9 top security chiefs, 5 are Christians,” Jackson added.

“Nigeria is a diverse, complex democracy, and we must treat it as such. The suffering in Nigeria is immense. Insecurity is a major issue for all Nigerians. We must stand firmly with every victim and survivor,” he noted.

“Violence against any person of faith is not acceptable. With approximately 8000 civilians of all faiths killed so far this year, the pain felt by Christians and Muslims communities alike deserve our compassion, and again not our exploitation.”

A Call for Diplomacy, Not Militarization

The Congressman pushed back against calls for a heavy-handed military response from the United States, urging lawmakers and policymakers to prioritise diplomacy, partnership, and stronger support for Nigeria’s internal security reforms.

“The answer, I believe, will not be American bombs or boots on the ground. We have not given diplomacy an exhausted chance,” Jackson noted.

Context

His remarks come in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to re-designate Nigeria as a “country of particular concern,” a label reserved for nations accused of severe violations of religious freedom.

Trump further escalated tensions by threatening that the U.S. military would go into Nigeria “guns-a-blazing to completely wipe out the Islamic terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities.”

In September, the United States military developed a range of contingency plans for potential military action in Nigeria following a directive from President Trump.

Jackson’s comments served as a counterweight to the rhetoric, urging Washington to adopt a more nuanced understanding of Nigeria’s challenges and avoid actions that could inflame an already volatile environment.