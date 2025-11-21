TrustBancHoldings Limited won the 2025 Nigerian Business Leadership Award for Excellence in Financial Market Reporting, Analysis & Investor Education, reinforcing its role in boosting investor confidence through research and education.

TrustBanc Holdings Limited has further cemented its reputation as one of Nigeria’s most influential financial services groups after winning the Excellence Award in Financial Market Reporting, Analysis & Investor Education at the 2025 Nigerian Business Leadership Awards (NBLA), hosted by BusinessDay Media Limited in Lagos.

The award recognizes TrustBanc’s expanding role as a key contributor to investor confidence in Nigeria’s financial markets, particularly through its consistent delivery of timely research, actionable market intelligence, and simplified investor-education content for a broad range of retail and institutional clients.

This accomplishment marks the Group’s second consecutive NBLA win. In 2024, TrustBanc received the Innovative Financial Solution of the Year award for engineering Nigeria’s first Non-Interest Commercial Paper (NICP), a pioneering N20 billion programme that broadened access to ethical finance and introduced new low-risk investment products to the market.

Together, both recognitions highlight TrustBanc’s dual focus on market innovation and investor empowerment, reinforcing its leadership in the evolving financial-services landscape.

Speaking on the latest achievement, Rukayat Mutiu, Managing Director, TrustBanc Asset Management Limited, described the recognition as a validation of the Group’s long-standing commitment to investor-centric value delivery.

“We are truly honoured by this recognition, which reaffirms our unwavering commitment to excellence in investment research and fund management. Through timely market insights and a strong focus on investor education, we remain committed to our mission, ‘Your lifetime companion for sustainable wealth.’”

In his remarks, Akinsola Ayinde, Managing Director, TrustBanc Capital Management Limited, emphasized the Group’s dedication to transparency and thought leadership.

“This recognition reflects our deep commitment to delivering transparent, data-driven, and actionable market intelligence. Our goal has always been to simplify complex market information and make it accessible, relevant, and empowering for all classes of investors.”

About TrustBanc Holdings Limited

TrustBanc Holdings Limited is the parent company of a fully integrated financial services group comprising four licensed subsidiaries, TrustBanc Capital Management Limited, TrustBanc Asset Management Limited, TrustBanc J6 MFB Limited, and WeFinance Solutions Limited.

The Group provides a comprehensive suite of financial solutions spanning treasury services, fund and wealth management, investment advisory, non-interest investment and finance, securities trading, microfinance, savings, corporate finance, and lending solutions.

TrustBanc’s commitment to excellence is further reinforced by its investment-grade ratings, A+ (DataPro) and BBB (GCR), reflecting sound governance, robust risk management, and a consistent record of growth and performance.