Rolex introduced the Land-Dweller in 2025 after seven years of development, featuring the innovative Calibre 7135 movement with a 5 Hz frequency, Dynapulse escapement, ceramic balance staff, and a 66-hour power reserve.

The design combines strength and elegance with an integrated Flat Jubilee bracelet, a redesigned Oyster case, and a laser-etched micro-honeycomb dial, offered in 36 mm and 40 mm sizes in white Rolesor, Everose gold, or platinum.

Polo Luxury brings this landmark timepiece to Nigeria, reinforcing its role as a gateway to global horological excellence and connecting discerning clients to Rolex’s fusion of innovation, heritage, and prestige.

There are moments in horological history when time itself seems to pause, when a creation transcends functionality to become a symbol of mastery.

The unveiling of the Rolex Land-Dweller marks one such moment.

More than a new release, it is a redefinition of what modern watchmaking can be, a dialogue between tradition and technology, power and poise, endurance and elegance.

The Rolex Land-Dweller emerges as a landmark in the Crown’s lineage, an elegant yet powerful statement of precision, exclusivity, craftsmanship and engineering excellence.

Unveiled in 2025 after more than seven years of meticulous development, the Land-Dweller introduces the groundbreaking Calibre 7135, a high-frequency 5 Hz movement that sets a new benchmark for mechanical excellence. With its revolutionary Dynapulse escapement and ceramic balance staff, this timepiece delivers remarkable precision, magnetic resilience, and a 66-hour power reserve, a quiet testament to Rolex’s relentless pursuit of perfection.

Visually, the Land-Dweller is an experience of refined strength. Its integrated Flat Jubilee bracelet, seamlessly fused to the redesigned Oyster case, gives the watch an effortless silhouette, powerful yet impossibly graceful.

The dial, with its micro-honeycomb motif laser-etched with femtosecond precision, shimmers with depth and complexity, a fusion of traditional savoir-faire and avant-garde technique.

Offered in 36 mm and 40 mm sizes, and available in white Rolesor (Oystersteel and white gold), 18kt Everose gold, or 950 platinum, each Land-Dweller radiates a rare harmony of strength, sophistication and prestige. Every detail reflects the spirit of those who aspire not merely to measure time, but to master it.

Beyond craftsmanship, the Land-Dweller reflects the spirit of those who conquer quietly: leaders, achievers, visionaries, and doers. Its refined form, commanding presence, and flawless finish make it a natural companion for those who live success with composure.

For over three decades, Polo Luxury has been trusted for being the definitive gateway to global horological excellence, elevating and curating experiences that merge heritage, artistry, and aspiration. With the arrival of the Land-Dweller, that legacy deepens, connecting Nigeria’s discerning clientele to a chapter of Rolex history that fuses innovation with identity, precision with pride.