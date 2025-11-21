In this compelling episode of The Coffee Table, Host, Ugodre is joined by Ugochukwu Omeogu, a premium business strategist and founder of Merignos Consulting and Mentoring Limited to redefine what true mentorship means.

Mr. Ugochukwu Omeogu starts off the show by stating that many people never find the right mentor because they lack discipline and commitment to their own growth.

Ugochukwu goes ahead to buttress his point by saying that a mentor will not invest time in someone who is not willing to learn, be teachable, or be coachable, instead, mentors are drawn to individuals who clearly articulate their dreams, vision, and aspirations, and who show a strong sense of direction in life.

Furthermore, Mr.Omeogu emphasized that mentorship is designed as one of the ways of learning in life which involves ideology and worldview and adds that it enables a mentee to accelerate their results and reduce mistakes.

Additionally, Mr. Ugochukwu also clarifies the common misconception that godfatherism is a form of mentorship by stating that godfatherism is a system designed to protect and empower the influential, not to develop others, as compared to mentorship, which focuses on building a legacy by transferring values.

For long-term impact, Omeogu advises people to move from being people of value, who may be forgotten over time, to becoming symbols of value, whose ideas and principles outlive them.

Watch the latest episode of The Coffee Table and discover the real blueprint for mentorship and growth.