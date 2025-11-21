Brazil and Nigeria have deepened their collaboration on climate action, focusing on sustainable agriculture, renewable energy, and the reduction of black carbon emissions.

This was revealed by Mr. Marcello Brito, Executive Secretary of the Amazon States Consortium, during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sidelines of the COP30 United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties.

Brito emphasized that both nations are committed to global efforts aimed at curbing black carbon emissions, a critical component of climate mitigation strategies.

“Nigeria and Brazil are collaborating on climate change remedies primarily through the Green Imperative Project (GIP) for sustainable agriculture, and by working together on renewable energy transition and climate finance mobilisation,” Brito said.

South-South cooperation and shared climate goals

The partnership is anchored in South-South cooperation through the Brazil-Nigeria Strategic Dialogue Mechanism, which facilitates the exchange of ideas, technology, and policy alignment within the global climate framework, particularly the Paris Agreement.

“These efforts are part of a broader strategic partnership aimed at fostering sustainable development and inclusive growth between the two Global South nations,” Brito added.

Brazil-China collaboration expands at COP30

In addition to the Brazil-Nigeria alliance, Brito announced that the Brazilian Amazon Interstate Consortium (CAL) is strengthening ties with Chinese institutions to advance scientific, economic, and environmental cooperation.

The Brazil-China initiative will address joint solutions in energy, agriculture, biodiversity, and ecological transition, with a strong emphasis on innovation and sustainability.

“The cooperation will focus on forests and infrastructure, air quality and green cities, energy transition, and agricultural innovation with artificial intelligence and regenerative practices,” Brito explained.

“It will also centre on the urgency of expanding joint investments in conservation, bioeconomy, science, and technology, with a focus on reducing deforestation and enhancing the environmental and cultural assets of the Amazon.”

Legacy document to cement bilateral agenda

As part of the COP30 legacy, a bilateral technical document will be published, outlining recommendations and successful experiences from both Brazil and China.

This document aims to consolidate the partnership between the Legal Amazon Consortium and Chinese institutions around a shared agenda of sustainability, innovation, and prosperity.

“This will consolidate partnership between Legal Amazon Consortium and Chinese institutions around a common agenda of sustainability, innovation, and shared prosperity,” Brito concluded.

What you should know