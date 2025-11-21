Inflation has continued to bite hard across Africa, remaining one of the toughest economic pressures weighing on households, governments, and businesses in 2025.

Persistent currency depreciation, rising food prices, higher import costs, and global supply disruptions have kept inflation elevated across the continent.

The latest figures for September and October 2025 show that several African nations are still dealing with double- and in some cases triple-digit inflation, straining household finances and complicating policy responses for governments and central banks.

Sudan maintained its position at the top of the list with the highest inflation rate in Africa, while Nigeria also remained among the top six, despite easing inflation in October.

Top 10 African countries with the highest inflation rates – October 2025

Sept 2025: 10.30% Egypt rounds off the top 10, with inflation easing slightly to 10.10% in October from 10.30% the previous month. This continues a gradual cooling trend that began mid-2025, supported by FX reforms and targeted government interventions to improve food and commodity supplies. However, the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) noted that urban inflation climbed to 12.5% in October, its first increase after four months of decline. With the CPI hitting 243.5 points, inflation remains sensitive to external shocks. A stable global commodity market could see Egypt close the year near 9.5%–10%, but renewed currency volatility or higher global oil and grain prices could push inflation above 11%.