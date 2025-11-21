The Nigerian All-Share Index closed lower on Friday, the final trading day of the week, losing 464.41 points to settle at 143,722.62.

This marks a 0.32% decline from the previous day’s close of 144,187.03, despite a noticeable rise in market activity.

Trading volume surged to 656.9 million shares, almost double the 349.2 million shares recorded on Thursday.

However, equity capitalization slipped to N91.4 trillion across 18,842 deals, down from N91.7 trillion the day before.

NCR and IKEJAHOTEL topped the gainers’ chart, advancing 9.89% and 9.74% respectively.

On the other hand, RTBRISCOE and LEGENDINT led the losers, dropping 10.00% and 9.93%.

In terms of activity, ACCESSCORP and ZENITH emerged as the most actively traded stocks of the day.

Market summary

Current ASI: 143,722.62

Previous ASI: 144,187.03

Day Change: -0.32%

Year-to-Date Performance: +39.64%

Volume Traded: 656.9 million shares

Market Cap: N91.41 trillion.

Top 5 gainers

NCR: Up 9.89% to N41.10

IKEJAHOTEL: Up 9.74% to N20.85

NEIMETH: Up 9.09% to N5.40

MAYBAKER: Up 8.60% to N17.05

REGALINS: Up 6.60% to N1.13

Top 5 losers

RTBRISCOE: Down 10.00% to N3.15

LEGENDINT: Down 9.93% to N5.26

INTENEGINS: Down 9.79% to N2.12

NAHCO: Down 9.78% to N99.15

LINKASSURE: Down 9.68% to N1.68

Trading volume

ACCESSCORP led the activity chart with 128.6 million shares, followed by ZENITHBANK with 91.5 million shares.

UACN ranked third with 74.3 million shares, while GTCO and FIDELITYBK completed the top five with 48.4 million and 37.7 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

In terms of value, ZENITHBANK dominated the session with N5.4 billion worth oftrade.

UACN followed closely with N5.1 billion, while GTCO posted N4 billion in transaction value.

ACCESSCORP recorded N2.6 billion in value traded, and STANBIC rounded out the top five with N1.6billion.

SWOOTs and FUGAZ performance

Among the SWOOTs, MTNN declined by 2.11%, while ARADEL shed 1.43%.

On the FUGAZ board, ACCESSCORP fell 2.38%, UBA dropped 0.27%, and ZENITHBANK dipped 0.17%.

Meanwhile, FIRSTHOLDCO and GTCO bucked the trend, closing higher by 1.66% and 0.60%, respectively.

Market outlook

The Nigerian All-Share Index remains under sustained bearish pressure, with the potential for further downside if weak sentiment continues.

However, a rebound in mid- and large-cap stocks could provide much-needed support and may help the index reclaim the 150,000 mark in the near term.