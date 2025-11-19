It is the world’s slimmest curved-screen smartphone at 5.93mm, featuring aerospace-grade fiberglass for strength and durability.

Despite its ultra-thin design, it packs a 5160mAh battery with 45W fast charging, advanced cooling technology, and the MediaTek Helio G200 chipset for long-term performance.

Stylish features include a 1.5K curved display with 144Hz refresh rate, interactive Mood Light design, and TECNO AI-powered tools for translation, photo repair, and seamless connectivity.

AI-driven innovative technology brand TECNO today officially announced the launch of TECNO SPARK Slim, the world’s slimmest curved-screen smartphone, measuring just 5.93mm.

Defying conventional trade-offs, SPARK Slim combines a massive 5160mAh battery with an ultra-slim profile, passing military industry certification to ensure all-around durability.

Carrying forward the youthful, vibrant, and stylish DNA of the SPARK series, its aerospace-grade fiberglass back cover makes the device thinner yet stronger, while the elegant 3D-curved profile and lightweight body ensure a comfortable in-hand feel.

The expressive Mood Light design adds an interactive, playful element that resonates with youthful creativity, while vibrant color options further highlight individuality. With this fusion of slimness, style, and substance, SPARK Slim delivers a premium experience that exceeds expectations within its price segment.

Slim Yet Powerful: Redefining the Balance Between Ultra-Thin Design and Lasting Performance

TECNO SPARK Slim debuts as the world’s thinnest curved-screen smartphone at just 5.93mm. This feat is made possible through TECNO’s breakthrough honeycomb space stacking technology, which optimizes 12% of internal space and enables the slimming of eight core components, from the battery and cooling system to the motherboard, while maintaining overall device slimness.

Despite its ultra-thin frame, SPARK Slim incorporates a 5160 mAh high-density lithium cobalt oxide battery that delivers up to 24.8 hours of Day of Use (DOU). It also supports 45W fast charging, 10W reverse charging, and bypass charging technologies. This unique battery solution resists swelling even after prolonged use, proving that slim does not mean weak in endurance.

To ensure sustained performance during heavy usage, SPARK Slim integrates a 0.3mm ultra-thin vapor chamber and a high-conductivity graphite layer with a thermal performance of 1800W/m·K, together forming a 24,532mm² cooling system. This enables stable charging and gaming performance while keeping the device cool in such an exceptionally slim body.

Building on this strong foundation of power and thermal stability, SPARK Slim is equipped with the new MediaTek Helio G200 chipset. Designed to balance efficiency with performance, it ensures smooth everyday use and comes with TÜV-certified fluency for up to five years, giving users long-term stability and confidence in their device.

Slim Yet Durable: Reliability Backed by Military-Grade Standards

While achieving extreme slimness, TECNO SPARK Slim does not compromise on durability. Its 0.36mm aerospace-grade fibreglass back cover is 0.19mm thinner than conventional materials, yet improves strength by 300% and flexibility by 200%.

The screen is protected by Corning® Gorilla® Glass 7i, while the entire device is IP64 rated against dust and water, ensuring peace of mind for everyday use.

Slim Yet Stylish: Lighting Up Individual Expression

SPARK Slim comes in two timeless colorways: Slim White and Cool Black, bringing classic elegance into modern fashion trends. Weighing around 156g and featuring an ultra-narrow frame with graceful curves, the device offers a superb slim grip that feels refined and comfortable in the hand.

In addition to its ultra-slim aesthetics, SPARK Slim introduces an interactive Mood Light design on the back, featuring two circular “eyes” that mimic emotions through multi-scene lighting effects.

In scenarios such as power on/off, charging, incoming calls, Ella activation, and notifications, the eyes display playful light animations—expressing moods like happy, not happy, or blinking. For Gen Z users, this transforms functional notifications into a unique form of fashionable self-expression, turning the device into both a stylish daily companion and a tool to showcase individuality.

Beyond playful interaction, SPARK Slim also delivers an exceptional viewing experience. Its 1.5K high-resolution curved display offers immersive clarity, reaching 4500 nits peak brightness and supporting a 144Hz refresh rate for ultra-smooth responsiveness, ensuring vivid visuals even in bright outdoor conditions.

Elevated Experiences with TECNO AI and Beyond

SPARK Slim integrates TECNO AI, providing real-time translation, document summarization, and AI photo repair, empowering young users in learning, work, and creative output. With the addition of Touch Transfer, users can instantly share images, videos, or files between two TECNO devices with just a tap via NFC, providing seamless connectivity.

Further enhancing the experience, the device features Dolby dual stereo speakers and dual system support, delivering enriched entertainment and productivity.

The device also features TECNO’s best-in-class “FreeLink” technology, enabling direct Bluetooth-based messaging and two-way calls even without cellular coverage, which is an essential feature in remote or offline environments.

With the launch of SPARK Slim, TECNO once again proves that slim and powerful can coexist. As the world’s thinnest curved-screen smartphone, SPARK Slim not only pushes the boundaries of innovative engineering power with its 5.93 mm body but also delivers beyond-class ultra-slim experiences with uncompromising endurance and performance. It delivers a practical, stylish, and easy-to-use ultra-slim experience for users who refuse to be defined and want to express themselves at any moment.

For more updates, follow TECNO on Facebook, Instagram, and X(Twitter).