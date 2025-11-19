The Nigerian All-Share Index closed lower on Tuesday, November 18, slipping by 173.26 points to finish at 144,986.51, a mild 0.12% decline from the previous day’s 145,159.77 close.

Market activity also slowed, with total volume easing to 381.2 million shares from 388.1 million shares traded on Monday.

Market capitalization mirrored the decline, edging down from N92.3 trillion to N92.2 trillion across 21,827 deals.

On the gainers’ chart, NCR and UPL led the pack, advancing 9.95% and 9.80% respectively.

On the flip side, LIVINGTRUST and MCNICHOLS topped the losers’ list, shedding 9.90% and 9.00%.

For traded volume, TANTALIZERS and STERLINGNG dominated the session, posting the highest share activity.

Market summary

Current ASI: 144,986.51

Previous ASI: 145,159.77

Day Change: -0.12%

Year-to-Date Performance: +40.86%

Volume Traded: 381.2 million shares

Market Cap: N92.2 trillion

Top 5 gainers

NCR: Up 9.95% to N30.95

UPL: Up 9.80% to N5.60

TANTALIZER: Up 9.79% to N2.58

CAVERTON: Up 9.57% to N5.15

UNIONDICON: Up 9.52% to N6.90

Top 5 losers

LIVINGTRUST: Down 9.90% to N3.73

MCHNICHOLS: Down 9.00% to N2.73

LIVESTOCK: Down 7.75% to N6.55

REGALINS: Down 6.56% to N1.14

UPDC: Down 6.14% to N5.96

Trading volume

TANTALIZER led the activity chart with 58.7 million shares, followed by STERLINGNG with 31.4 million shares.

UNIVINSURE ranked third with 28.1 million shares, while VERITASKAP and ARADEL completed the top five with 25.2 million and 16.3 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

In terms of transaction value, ARADEL dominated the session with trades worth N9.4 billion.

ZENITHBANK followed with N743.6 million, while GTCO posted deals totaling N671.3 million.

MTNN recorded N655.2 million in value traded, and SEPLAT rounded out the top five with N552.6 million.

FUGAZ performance

Among the FUGAZ group, ZENITHBANK slipped 3.1%, UBA fell 2.51%, and ACCESSCORP declined 1.12%.

On the upside, GTCO gained 0.35%, while FIRSTHOLDCO advanced 0.5%.

Market outlook

The Nigerian All-Share Index continues to face persistent bearish pressure, with the potential for further downside if sentiment remains weak.

However, a recovery in mid- and large-cap stocks could help the index reclaim levels above 150,000 in the near term.