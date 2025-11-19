Google has launched a major new initiative aimed at closing Africa’s widening artificial intelligence (AI) skills gap and preparing the continent’s workforce for an increasingly digital future.

Google on Wednesday unveiled an AI Skilling Blueprint for Africa, a policy roadmap designed to guide governments in building national AI training strategies.

The launch forms the centerpiece of a broader set of AI-focused commitments announced by Google, including investments in data infrastructure and support for local skilling organisations.

“Africa’s AI moment is now, and Google is committed to being a partner for the long haul. The AI Skilling Blueprint provides a clear roadmap for governments to build the workforce of the future,” said Google’s Vice President of Government Affairs & Public Policy, Doron Avni.

“By also investing in AI-ready data and expert local organisations and partners, we are helping build the interconnected ecosystem needed for a prosperous, AI-driven future for the continent,” Avni added.

Blueprint to develop learners, implementers, and innovators

The newly launched AI Skilling Blueprint for Africa outlines a structured approach for governments to build national AI capabilities. It targets three core talent segments:

AI Learners – individuals who will gain foundational AI literacy required for everyday productivity and informed digital participation.

AI Implementers – professionals who will be trained to integrate AI tools into workplaces spanning government, business, and civil society.

AI Innovators – technical experts who will drive advanced research and develop next-generation AI solutions designed for African markets.

The blueprint provides a step-by-step guide on policy formulation, ecosystem development, and program delivery, positioning African countries to build AI talent pipelines at scale.

$2.25 million for AI-ready public data sets

To complement the skilling initiative, Google announced $2.25 million in funding to support efforts by the UN Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), UN DESA, and PARIS21 to build trustworthy, AI-ready public data sets.

The funds will help national statistical offices modernize their infrastructure and strengthen the data foundations needed for evidence-based policymaking.

“For Africa to drive sustainable development, evidence-based policymaking is indispensable. This requires accessible, reliable, and AI-ready data,” said the Executive Secretary of UNECA. Claver Gatete.

“By building a Regional Data Commons, we can empower African institutions with the data and tools they need to make strategic choices that will drive growth and prosperity,” Gatete added.

Funding boost for local skilling organisations

Google also unveiled the first beneficiaries of its $7.5 million Google.org Skilling Fund, which supports social impact organisations advancing digital and AI education across the continent. Selected partners include:

FATE Foundation and the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences (AIMS) – which will embed advanced AI curricula into universities.

JA Africa and CyberSafe Foundation – which will expand programs focused on digital literacy, online safety, and responsible tech use among young Africans.

Executive Director of FATE Foundation, Adenike Adeyemi, called the partnership “a direct response to the urgent need for deep AI competencies in Africa,” adding that the initiative will empower lecturers and students in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa.

What you should know

While Google is creating a blueprint for Africa to follow, Nigeria’s National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) recently disclosed that the government was co-creating its artificial intelligence (AI) governance framework with innovators, startups, and industry stakeholders to ensure responsible and inclusive growth of the technology.

According to the Director General of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa, the country’s AI agenda is guided by collaboration rather than top-down policymaking, adding that Nigeria’s governance framework for AI is being developed with the ecosystem to promote sustainability.