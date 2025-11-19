DochaseAdx was recognized as Nigeria’s Most Innovative AdTech Company at the 2025 Brandcom Awards for its groundbreaking advertising solutions that simplify digital campaigns and boost revenue across Africa.

The company leverages AI-powered tools for seamless multi-channel ad deployment, automated optimization, and rapid creative generation, while also empowering publishers through monetization technology and strategic partnerships like AVOtv.

Innovations such as Naira billing, Mastercard discounts, and performance-driven solutions for SMEs, e-commerce, and app developers have made digital advertising more accessible, measurable, and impactful in Africa’s growing digital ecosystem.

Dochase Adx, a leading African advertising technology company, has been named the Most Innovative AdTech Company in Nigeria at the 2025 Brandcom Awards, one of the country’s most prestigious events celebrating excellence in marketing, branding, and communications.

The company earned the recognition for creating advertising solutions that make it easier for brands, agencies, and media owners across Africa to run effective digital campaigns and grow revenue.

Driving Innovation in African Advertising

Dochase has developed a robust suite of AdTech tools designed to deliver better results for advertisers while helping publishers monetize their digital assets more efficiently. Its innovations have bridged key industry gaps, from automation and accessibility to performance and local relevance.

Leveraging artificial intelligence, Dochase enables brands to:

Deploy ads seamlessly across multiple channels

Automatically optimize campaigns for higher performance

Generate creative materials with speed and precision

These capabilities allow marketers to run smarter, data-driven campaigns with less manual effort, increasing efficiency and ROI.

Empowering African Publishers

Dochase’s monetization technology enables apps, websites, media houses, and streaming platforms to maximize their advertising revenue by connecting them to high-quality demand and smarter ad-serving systems.

A key driver of this impact is Dochase’s exclusive partnership with AVOtv, a leading streaming platform with over 3 million users. This collaboration gives advertisers direct access to premium audiences on Connected TV (CTV), a rapidly growing channel in Africa’s digital landscape.

Through this partnership, publishers and media owners benefit from increased visibility, higher-value ad placements, and more stable revenue streams, while brands gain the opportunity to reach engaged viewers in a brand-safe, TV-like environment. This is a step forward in elevating content monetization and driving sustainable growth across the region’s digital media ecosystem.

Accessible and Local-Friendly Billing

Recognizing the unique needs of African businesses, Dochase introduced Naira billing, eliminating the friction of dollar-based payments. This innovation has made digital advertising more inclusive and affordable for Nigerian brands and SMEs.

Mastercard Partnership

Through its strategic partnership with Mastercard, advertisers enjoy special discounts when paying for campaigns via Dochase platforms. The collaboration reduces marketing costs and encourages broader adoption of digital advertising among local businesses.

Performance-Driven Solutions

Dochase also delivers powerful performance advertising tools focused on measurable outcomes, clicks, leads, app installs, and sign-ups. These have proven especially valuable for:

E-commerce and retail brands

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs)

Mobile app developers

Betting and gaming companies requiring precise targeting and compliance-friendly solutions

Expanding Partnerships

With growing alliances involving Amazon, AVOTv, and other regional platforms, Dochase continues to expand advertiser reach and enable cross-border campaign execution, further strengthening Africa’s digital advertising ecosystem.

A Commitment to Transforming AdTech in Africa

Through these innovations, Dochase has solidified its reputation as a key force in modernizing digital advertising in Africa. The Brandcom Award recognizes the company’s enduring impact, commitment to innovation, and dedication to helping both advertisers and media owners thrive in today’s digital-first economy.

Dochase Adx is a leading African AdTech company empowering brands and publishers with data-driven, automated, and performance-based advertising solutions. With a presence across Africa, Dochase is building smarter ways for businesses to reach audiences, optimize campaigns, and drive measurable growth.